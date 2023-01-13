Read full article on original website
insideevs.com
Carmax Sold Over Half Its Tesla Inventory In 24 Hours
Now that Tesla's new car prices are much lower, the same is becoming true of used Tesla prices. Just a quick look at the online car sales website Carmax shows a 57 percent drop in Tesla inventory over a 24-hour period. When Tesla first dropped its prices in the US...
insideevs.com
Demand For Tesla's EVs Is Ridiculous Thanks To Price Cuts
As you likely know, Tesla made the largest price cuts it has ever made in the US recently. The automaker had already offered two rounds of incentives to end 2022, but then surprised many people by dropping prices much more significantly not long after the start of 2023. Tesla was...
insideevs.com
Are Tesla's Price Cuts A Sign Of Impending Doom, Or The Opposite?
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
insideevs.com
Report: Tesla EV Sales In China Surged After Price Cuts
In theory, lower prices should boost sales and this is probably what is happening right now with Tesla electric cars. According to Reuters, Tesla's retail sales surged in the first part of January, after the company cut its prices by 5.7-13.5 percent in an attempt to sell more cars. We...
insideevs.com
XPeng Cuts Prices In China By Up To 13 Percent, EV Price War Is On
Tesla's move to drop prices of all its models in the US and the Model 3 and Model Y in its biggest overseas markets – China and Europe – is beginning to have a ripple effect on the EV market. We've already seen prices of used Tesla vehicles...
insideevs.com
VW ID.4 Is Being Shipped Without A Heat Pump Due To Semiconductor Shortage
Volkswagen has stopped putting heat pumps in the US-made ID.4 electric crossover since late December 2022, due to the semiconductor shortage that still affects some car manufacturers. The news comes via Drive Tesla Canada, which got an email from a reader saying that Volkswagen told him his yet-to-be-delivered ID.4 won’t...
insideevs.com
In 2022 Kia Sold Nearly 80,000 EV6
Kia reports that its global vehicle sales in December increased by nearly 14 percent year-over-year to 236,874 units. In 2022, the company sold 2,903,619 vehicles, which translated into a growth of 4.6 percent year-over-year. That's a pretty positive outcome from a very challenging year. Things are very good also in...
insideevs.com
Tesla Starts Assembling 9,000-Ton Cybertruck Giga Press In Texas
After several components from Italian die casting machinery maker IDRA Group were spotted at Tesla's Gigafactory Austin over the past few months, it looks like technicians finally started assembling the 9,000-ton Giga Press that will be used to churn out Cybertruck structural components. Drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer, who has been...
insideevs.com
BMW CEO Says Neue Klasse EVs Will Offer "Benchmark" Range, Prices
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse believes the automaker's Neue Klasse line of electric vehicles scheduled to debut in 2025 will be the industry's benchmark when it comes to range, charging speed and pricing. That's a bold claim from any legacy carmaker, including one that has BMW's history, technology and industrial...
insideevs.com
Netherlands: Plug-In Car Sales Reached 51% Share In December 2022
Passenger car sales in the Netherlands decreased in December and in the full year of 2022, but electrification continues to rise, reaching very solid levels. According to EV Volumes' data, shared by Jose Pontes, 15,757 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is roughly 32 percent less than a year ago.
insideevs.com
Zeekr 009 MPV With 500+ Miles Of Range Enters Production In China
Zeekr, which is Geely’s premium electric vehicle brand, has started production of the 009 MPV at its facility in Ningbo, Zhejiang, with deliveries expected to begin soon after in China. The Rolls-Royce-like Zeekr 009 is an all-electric people carrier that comes with a 400 kW (536 horsepower) dual-motor powertrain...
insideevs.com
British Company Converts Ford Mustang Mach-E Into Electric Hearse And Limousine
The all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E has been converted into a zero-emissions hearse and limousine by the British firm Coleman Milne, which prides itself as being the UK’s leading hearse and limousine manufacturer. The two models are part of Coleman Milne’s Etive range of coach-built ceremonial vehicles and will be...
insideevs.com
Report: BYD Eyes US EV Market With Caution
BYD, the world's largest plug-in electric car manufacturer is expanding very fast, but when will it finally enter the United States?. So far, the Chinese company was offering in the US only commercial vehicles (buses and trucks), locally assembled in California, but the topic of electric cars was present basically from the beginning (more than 10 years), since the unveiling of the first BYD E6 model. Besides some pilot presentations, BYD never decided on a broad launch of its electric cars in the US.
insideevs.com
Tesla's New Autopilot And Full Self-Driving Hardware Details Surface
Tesla may be planning to release updated or revamped versions of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability features. New information has come to light about potential hardware changes, which would go against what Tesla has been promising all along. As you may know, Tesla – and, more specifically, CEO...
insideevs.com
ID. Buzz Boosted Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Sales In 2022
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
insideevs.com
Tesla Staged 2016 Self-Driving Demo Video, Senior Engineer Testifies
Tesla's director of Autopilot Software testified in court last year that a 2016 video used by the automaker to promote its self-driving tech was staged. Ashok Elluswamy said the video was staged to show capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have at the time. The senior engineer made the comments in a July 2022 deposition taken as evidence in a lawsuit against Tesla for a 2018 fatal crash involving former Apple engineer Walter Huang.
insideevs.com
Tesla Increases The Price Of Its Wall Connector To $425.00
Today, Tesla raised the price of its popular Wall Connector by more than 21%, from $350.00 to $425.00. The 48-amp home and business charging solution can deliver 11.5 kW to the vehicle which is the most power any current Teslas can accept from a 240-v AC charging source. Price changes...
