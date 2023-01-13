BYD, the world's largest plug-in electric car manufacturer is expanding very fast, but when will it finally enter the United States?. So far, the Chinese company was offering in the US only commercial vehicles (buses and trucks), locally assembled in California, but the topic of electric cars was present basically from the beginning (more than 10 years), since the unveiling of the first BYD E6 model. Besides some pilot presentations, BYD never decided on a broad launch of its electric cars in the US.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO