ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Clowney apologizes to Garrett for Browns favoritism comments

By TOM WITHERS
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l47rW_0kDvbI8W00

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney now says he's sorry.

Clowney said he apologized to Browns star Myles Garrett more than a week after the defensive end criticized Cleveland, saying the organization favored his teammate and was more focused on getting him to the Hall of Fame than winning.

Clowney also claims his comments in an interview with cleveland.com were “completely misrepresented” and “taken out of context.”

The Browns disciplined Clowney for his statements, sending him home before practice a week ago and then leaving him home for the season finale at Pittsburgh. The Browns finished 7-10.

“As a son and parent I want to fully apologize to anyone I offended, specifically Myles Garrett and his family,” Clowney said. "As a man I have reached out to Myles specifically to apologize. I will continue to learn and grow as a I move forward.”

Clowney spent two seasons with the Browns. After reviving his career with nine sacks in 2021, he only had two this season and missed four games with injuries.

The 29-year-old is not under contract for next season, and it's unlikely Cleveland would want him back following his late-season stunt.

Following Clowney's comments, Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin revealed that the three-time Pro Bowler refused to refused to play on first or second down on Oct. 23 against Baltimore. Clowney was upset Cleveland had changed its game plan in order to give Garrett more favorable matchups.

Clowney was benched for the first series the following week in a game against Cincinnati.

Garrett said he was aware of Clowney's frustration, and wished he had spoken to him about it rather than vent publicly. He also said he didn't take Clowney's comments personally, but added he won't play with anyone who doesn't want to be in Cleveland.

“I want volunteers not hostages,” Garrett said. “If you feel like no one believes in you here, then go. Go where you feel like you’re wanted, you’re loved and you can be appreciated.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Action News Jax

NFL playoffs: Four QBs make postseason debuts Saturday

Four teams get the NFL's postseason started on Saturday, featuring four quarterbacks making their postseason starting debuts. Seattle veteran Geno Smith spent years trying to find a starting job before settling with the Seahawks this season. They will travel to face rookie Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Saturday's first game. Purdy was the last player taken in this year's draft but has produced immediately — winning five straight starts since he took over for the injured Jimmy Garappolo.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Huntley's fumble ends Ravens' season with Jackson back home

CINCINNATI — (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens' season ended with Lamar Jackson not in uniform, not on the bench — not even in Cincinnati with the team. An argument could be made their season ended on Dec. 4, when the star quarterback suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined him until the Ravens were eliminated from the postseason.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Playoff run takes Jaguars to Kansas City

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a magical run in the postseason. They’re moving on to Kansas City to face the #1 seed Chiefs at 4:30 pm on Saturday. The game will be on NBC. While there will likely be parties galore in NE Florida on Saturday, there are other non-football events happening throughout the area.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Jim Harbaugh says he will return to Michigan in 2023 despite apparent NFL interest

It looks like Jim Harbaugh will be back at Michigan next season. For the second consecutive offseason, the Wolverines’ head coach interviewed with an NFL franchise. Last year, it was an in-person interview with the Minnesota Vikings that never materialized into a job offer. This year, Harbaugh had a virtual interview with the Denver Broncos and is rumored to have received interest from several other pro franchises.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman

Ed Reed issued an apology late Sunday night after drawing for his criticism of Bethune Cookman. In late December, Reed landed the head coach job for Bethune Cookman’s football team. On Saturday, Reed shared live videos on Instagram where he criticized the campus for being filthy. In a video where he cursed up a storm,... The post Ed Reed apologizes for his criticism of Bethune-Cookman appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Action News Jax

Who was the fantasy football rookie of the year?

Over the past few years, NFL rookies have been making a bigger and bigger impact on fantasy football. Whether that's a rookie running back taking over later in the season, a rookie wide receiver going off from Day 1 or a rookie quarterback finding his way when it matters most, first-year players have made their mark on our game.
Action News Jax

Chargers DE Joey Bosa vents about officials: 'I'm sick of those f---ing people'

Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa wasn't happy with the officials on Saturday night. He hadn't cooled off by Monday. During a playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bosa something to one official that prompted that official to chase after him and throw a flag. Late in the game Bosa slammed his helmet twice after officials missed a possible false start and a holding on the same play, which ended with a Jaguars touchdown. Bosa picked up another penalty for that, and the Jaguars got a two-point conversion after the ball moved half the distance to the goal line. That was a huge difference in the Jaguars' stunning 31-30 comeback win.
Action News Jax

Cardinals hire ex-Patriots scout Monti Ossenfort as GM; head coach decision comes next

The Arizona Cardinals have hired Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager. The Cardinals announced the decision on Monday. Ossenfort joins the Cardinals after three seasons as the director of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans. Prior to joining the titans in 2020, Ossenfort served multiple roles in the scouting department for the New England Patriots from 2006-19 and a single season in 2003. The Patriots won four Super Bowls while Ossenfort was on staff.
ARIZONA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy