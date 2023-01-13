Read full article on original website
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
Federal prosecutors will decide whether to indict Hunter Biden — but Republicans have legalities of his charges wrong
It is possible that federal prosecutors will decide soon whether or not to indict the president's son on charges related to taxes and guns, but Republicans are misinformed about the specifics of those charges.
104.1 WIKY
Biden’s counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among...
msn.com
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
104.1 WIKY
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
104.1 WIKY
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. “The exchange of views on...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
104.1 WIKY
French court dismisses complicity in war crimes charge against TotalEnergies – lawyers
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court has dismissed charges of complicity in war crimes against oil major TotalEnergies, lawyers for the NGOs who brought the charge said in a statement. In October, the Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian organisation Razom We Stand filed a complaint with the anti-terrorism unit...
newsnationnow.com
New day, new scandal: More allegations for embattled Rep. Santos
(NewsNation) — Scandal after scandal, lie after lie, just when you think embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ case can’t get any more bizarre, we learn something new. New reporting today detailed an allegation that Santos worked and raised money for a Ponzi-like investment scheme in 2020, duping at least one person into making a six-figure investment.
