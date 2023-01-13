ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview

(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
104.1 WIKY

Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. “The exchange of views on...
104.1 WIKY

Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
newsnationnow.com

New day, new scandal: More allegations for embattled Rep. Santos

(NewsNation) — Scandal after scandal, lie after lie, just when you think embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ case can’t get any more bizarre, we learn something new. New reporting today detailed an allegation that Santos worked and raised money for a Ponzi-like investment scheme in 2020, duping at least one person into making a six-figure investment.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy