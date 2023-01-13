Read full article on original website
Explainer-How does Japan’s yield curve control work?
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) is under fierce market attack, as investors test the bank’s commitment to capping bond yields with inflation above the BOJ’s target. The BOJ’s ultra-easy policy targets some short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year...
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...
Marketmind: If the yield cap fits..
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Fourth-quarter GDP growth tops a list of key Chinese indicators, while interest rate decisions from Indonesia and Malaysia will be pored over by investors. But the biggest event this week will be the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
China’s economy slows sharply in Q4, 2022 growth one of the worst on record
(Reuters) – China’s economy slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.9% in October-December...
Marketmind: China’s Q4 data dump
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. A batch of top-tier economic data from China, including fourth quarter GDP growth, will grab the spotlight in Asia on Tuesday, and the numbers are not expected to be pretty. This does not necessarily mean...
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Morgan Stanley cuts year-end dollar forecast
(Reuters) – Morgan Stanley cut its 2023 year-end forecast for the dollar index to 98, and expects the greenback’s weakness to be more pronounced against the euro this year as worries about the severity of an economic downturn start to ease. “Global growth is showing signs of buoyancy,...
