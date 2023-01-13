Read full article on original website
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
WAVY News 10
19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
6-year-old shot Virginia teacher during class lesson
In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday. In the moments before a 6-year-old Virginia boy shot his teacher, there was no fight, no physical struggle and no warning, authorities said Monday.
WAVY News 10
Missing, endangered man in VB found safe
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown...
Missing 18-year-old woman found dead in Windsor
Investigators are currently treating the female's death as a "suspicious death" until a cause and manner of death are determined.
Victim shot before crashing into VB apartment complex, sparking fire: Police
On Wednesday, January 11, Virginia Beach Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck an apartment building, crashing through the wall of an apartment.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Beach: Teen last seen on New Year’s Eve sought by law enforcement
The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old juvenile. Carolynn Banks was last seen in Virginia Beach on New Year’s Eve. Banks has a tattoo of the Nirvana “Smiley Face” on her left calf, wears braces, and has a septum ring.
Administrators notified of weapon on student before NN shooting: Superintendent
At least one administrator was notified of a possible weapon on a 6-year-old student at Richneck Elementary School last Friday before the boy shot his teacher, school officials said.
WAVY News 10
18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
Chesapeake man sentenced for conspiring with brother to distribute kilogram of cocaine
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to 70 months in prison after investigators say he conspired with his brother to distribute a kilogram of cocaine. According to court documents, 42-year-old Reginald Lamont Wilson conspired with his brother, John Samuel Shaw III, 46, to distribute a kilogram of cocaine to a confidential informant […]
Chesapeake police officer suspended, accused of forging public record: Police
A Chesapeake police officer is being accused of forgery. Skysha Nettles has been charged and arrested for forging a public record, city officials said in a press release.
Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds during welfare check in Newport News
Police say a man and woman were found dead with gunshot wounds during a welfare check in Newport News Friday morning.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
Airsoft, pellet guns brought to Virginia Beach schools; Officials issue warning
Virginia Beach City Public Schools is issuing a warning after officials said they've seen, "multiple airsoft and pellet guns being brought onto school buses and grounds by students."
Suspect killed in Hampton shootout was wanted in Christmas Day murder: Police
A wanted suspect who authorities shot and killed in Hampton Wednesday when he shot at a Chesapeake sheriff's deputy was also wanted on charges related to a Christmas Day homicide.
Beloved public servant and former Vice Mayor of Norfolk passes away
NORFOLK, Va. — A long-time Norfolk politician and public servant has passed away. Christ and St. Lukes Episcopal Church posted on their website that the Reverend Dr. Joseph N. Green died Friday, surrounded by family. He had served as Canon Theologian at Christ and St. Lukes since 2020. The...
WRAL
Police: Mom bought gun used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher
New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother. New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother.
6-year-old used mother’s gun to shoot ‘hero’ Newport News teacher, police say
"Abigail is a trooper, she is a hero ... Abigail saved lives."
WAVY News 10
Volunteers plant trees to border Samaritan House shelter for children survivors of human trafficking
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Volunteers are giving back by planting trees near the construction of a human trafficking shelter for kids. The project coincides with Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Over 50 volunteers from Virginia Wesleyan University, Lynnhaven River Now and Samaritan House planted 64 trees Saturday morning. The...
