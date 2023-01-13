ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WAVY News 10

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing, endangered man in VB found safe

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a man who was last seen Dec. 25 and last spoken to on the phone Jan. 15. They said he poses a potential threat to his own safety. Garrison Kitt, 39, is 5-feet-6, 180 pounds and has brown...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth Police hosting FBI human trafficking forum

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Portsmouth Police Department announced it is hosting an upcoming Human Trafficking & Violent Crimes Against Children Presentation. The presentation will be on Thursday, January 26 at 11 a.m. at the Portsmouth Police Department Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Guests will hear from...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WRAL

Police: Mom bought gun used by 6-year-old to shoot teacher

New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother. New details were uncovered about a teacher shooting in Newport News as police say the gun the 6-year-old used was legally purchased by his mother.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

