ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Paul Johnson, UK historian and champion of Thatcher, dies

By DANICA KIRKA
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJFkd_0kDvYBQ200

LONDON — (AP) — British author, historian and journalist Paul Johnson, who shifted his allegiances from the left to support Margaret Thatcher and Conservative causes, died Thursday after a long illness, his son announced on social media. He was 94.

A prolific writer, Johnson produced more than 50 books and numerous articles spanning history, biography and travel. Writing more for the public than the critics, his subjects ranged from Jesus to the Beatles, with his titles including “The Birth of the Modern: World Society 1815-1830,’’ “A History of the Modern World from 1917 to the 1980s,’’ and “The Quest for God: A Personal Pilgrimage.’’

Born Nov. 2, 1928, in Manchester, England, Johnson was educated at Stonyhurst College, a Jesuit primary and secondary school, and the University of Oxford, where he met Thatcher and studied under the left-wing historian and journalist A.J.P. Taylor.

After graduating, Johnson served in the British Army, based mainly in Gibraltar. His military service helped him get a job at the Paris periodical “Realites’’ and he was later named Paris correspondent for the New Statesman, a British current affairs magazine. Johnson continued to work for the magazine when he returned to London and served as its editor from 1965 to 1970.

During the 1970s Johnson became increasingly conservative in his outlook, and began to advocate Thatcher’s message of less government and less taxation.

“In the 1970s Britain was on its knees. The Left had no answers,’’ Johnson wrote on his website as he explained his decision. “I became disgusted by the over-powerful trade unions which were destroying Britain.”

After Thatcher was elected prime minister in 1979, he offered advice on legislation limiting the power of trade unions and became one of her speechwriters.

“I was instantly drawn to her,” Johnson recalled.

Johnson’s views were sometimes controversial, as when he put Lee Kwan Yew, the founder of modern Singapore, on top of his list of the 20th century’s greatest political figures. Lee turned Singapore into one of the world’s “richest, safest, most orderly and sensible countries,” Johnson wrote, ignoring those who criticized him as a tyrant who arbitrarily detained opponents. On the same list, Johnson dismissed Nelson Mandela “under whose timid rule South Africa went straight for the rocks.”

That list appeared in the column Johnson wrote for The Spectator, a conservative British publication focused on politics and culture, from 1981 to 2009. He also wrote a column for the Daily Mail, a traditional backer of Britain’s Conservative party, until 2001.

An anti-communist, he found Richard Nixon’s behavior in the Watergate scandal less objectionable that Bill Clinton’s alleged perjury following allegations about his relationship with a White House intern.

But his conservative politics won him fans on the American right. President George W. Bush awarded Johnson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2006, saying his “powerful writings have captivated and educated people around the world.”

“A citizen of the United Kingdom, he holds America in special regard, calling the creation of our Nation ‘the greatest of all human adventures,’” Bush said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Boris Johnson signs deal for memoir of turbulent premiership

LONDON — (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a memoir of his tumultuous time in office, which began with a vow to “get Brexit done” and ended in scandal and resignation. Publisher HarperCollins said Monday that the as-yet...
Action News Jax

‘Most beautiful woman in the world,’ Gina Lollobrigida, dies

The Italian actress dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” has died. Gina Lollobrigida was 95 years old. Italian news agency Lapresse was the first to report Lollobrigida’s death, The Associated Press reported. Her death was announced by Tuscany Gov. Eugenio Giani, where Lollobrigida was named...
Action News Jax

Iran hangs Iranian-British ex-defense official for spy claim

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran said Saturday it executed a former high-ranking defense ministry official and dual Iranian-British national, despite international warnings not to carry out the death sentence. The execution further escalated tensions with the West amid the nationwide anti-government protests shaking the Islamic Republic.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

Prince Harry: Memoir is about saving royals from themselves

LONDON — (AP) — Prince Harry has said he had enough material for two memoirs, but that he held back because he didn't think his father and brother would "ever forgive" him. In an interview with British newspaper The Telegraph published Saturday, he also said that releasing his...
Action News Jax

UK plan to send migrants to Rwanda faces new court challenge

LONDON — (AP) — British judges gave the go-ahead on Monday for the Court of Appeal to consider challenges to the U.K. government's plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. Two High Court judges ruled in December that the controversial policy is legal, rejecting...
Action News Jax

Belarus opens trial of journalist for prominent Polish paper

TALLINN, Estonia — (AP) — Belarus on Monday opened the trial of a journalist and prominent member of the country's sizable Polish minority, the latest in a series of court cases against critics of the authoritarian regime of President Alexander Lukashenko. Andrzej Poczobut, 49, faces up to 12...
Action News Jax

Ukraine building suffers deadliest civilian attack in months

DNIPRO, Ukraine — (AP) — The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 30 Sunday, the national emergencies service reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble. Emergency crews worked through the...
Action News Jax

Germany's defense minister resigns amid Ukraine criticism

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had...
Action News Jax

UK govt to veto Scotland's gender self-recognition law

LONDON — (AP) — The British government said Monday it will block a new law that makes it easier for people in Scotland to legally change their gender, sparking conflict with transgender rights advocates and the nationalist Scottish administration in Edinburgh. Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack...
Action News Jax

Spain: Region drops order to offer heartbeat before abortion

MADRID — (AP) — A Spanish regional chief has poured cold water on an announcement by a far-right member of his cabinet that doctors would have to give women a chance to listen to the heartbeats of fetuses before any abortion procedure. Castile and Leon's conservative president, Alfonso...
Action News Jax

Embattled actor Kevin Spacey in Italy to receive award

TURIN, Italy — (AP) — Making his first speaking appearance since #MeToo-era allegations derailed his career, actor Kevin Spacey used a colorful Italian term to thank the National Cinema Museum in the northern city of Turin Monday for having the courage to invite him. Spacey received a lifetime...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Australian Open bans flags from Russia, Belarus on site

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Flags from Russia and Belarus were banned from the site of the Australian Open on Tuesday after more than one was brought into the stands by spectators on Day 1 of the year's first Grand Slam tournament. Normally, flags can be displayed during...
Action News Jax

Top US general visits training site for Ukrainian soldiers

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — (AP) — Monday was just Day Two for Ukrainian soldiers at the U.S. military’s new training program, but the message was coming through loud and clear. These are urgent times. And the lessons they will get in the next five weeks on...
Action News Jax

Expanded US training for Ukraine forces begins in Germany

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The U.S. military's new, expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces began in Germany on Sunday, with a goal of getting a battalion of about 500 troops back on the battlefield to fight the Russians in the next five to eight weeks, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
126K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy