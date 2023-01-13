Read full article on original website
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran’s human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the...
It Took Just Two Weeks For One Of The Ukrainian Army’s Newest Brigades To Get American-Made M-2 Fighting Vehicles
Just two weeks after the administration of U.S. president Joe Biden announced it would donate 50 M-2 Bradley fighting vehicles, a Ukrainian army brigade has begun training on the vehicles. And not just any brigade—the 47th Assault Brigade. A new, all-volunteer unit that’s hastening the Ukrainian army’s evolution into a...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law
LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid
ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain
MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. “The exchange of views on...
China to boost spending for COVID prevention, treatment
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Monday it will boost funding for COVID-19 prevention and control, urging local fiscal departments to step up transfer payments to rural and poor areas, it said in a statement. The world’s second-largest economy has seen a surge in COVID infections...
Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries’ bids depended on how quickly...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
Biden’s counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among...
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
Scotland’s Sturgeon: It would be ‘outrage’ for London to block gender reforms
LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday any move by London to block Scotland’s gender reform bill would be an “outrage” as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to use his constitutional powers to block the legislation. This would be the first...
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says
WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish scientist Maciej Walczak has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to Poland, the Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday. “Achieving this goal was one of the priorities of Poland’s diplomatic and consular services last year,” the ministry said in a statement.
French court dismisses complicity in war crimes charge against TotalEnergies – lawyers
PARIS (Reuters) – A French court has dismissed charges of complicity in war crimes against oil major TotalEnergies, lawyers for the NGOs who brought the charge said in a statement. In October, the Darwin Climax Coalition and Ukrainian organisation Razom We Stand filed a complaint with the anti-terrorism unit...
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...
