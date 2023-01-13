ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview

(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
Germany summons Iranian ambassador for talks in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany summoned Iran’s ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Berlin for talks on Monday against the backdrop of German concerns about Tehran’s human rights record, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said. “I can confirm that the Iranian ambassador was summoned to a meeting at the...
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
British government to block Scottish gender reform law

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill,...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission

LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey for NATO bid

ANKARA (Reuters) – Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 “terrorists” to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but...
Putin and Erdogan discuss Ukraine prisoners, gas and grain

MOSCOW (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone about exchanging men wounded in Ukraine, the creation of a gas hub in Turkey and the export of grain from the Black Sea, the Kremlin said on Monday. “The exchange of views on...
China to boost spending for COVID prevention, treatment

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s finance ministry said on Monday it will boost funding for COVID-19 prevention and control, urging local fiscal departments to step up transfer payments to rural and poor areas, it said in a statement. The world’s second-largest economy has seen a surge in COVID infections...
Erdogan aide says time running out to ratify Sweden, Finland NATO bids

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey is running out of time to ratify NATO membership bids by Sweden and Finland before it holds elections expected in May, a Turkish presidential spokesman said on Saturday. President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, said Turkish ratification of the countries’ bids depended on how quickly...
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy calls on OSCE to do more about Ukrainians moved to Russia

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on the Organization for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) on Monday to do more about Ukrainians that Kyiv says have been forcefully deported to Russia and their fate once inside the country. Bujar Osmani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia...
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium

BRESCIA, Italy (Reuters) -An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament. An appeals court in the northern city of Brescia said Silvia Panzeri, 38, could be extradited, after...
Scotland’s Sturgeon: It would be ‘outrage’ for London to block gender reforms

LONDON (Reuters) – Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday any move by London to block Scotland’s gender reform bill would be an “outrage” as British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak prepared to use his constitutional powers to block the legislation. This would be the first...
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
WILMINGTON, DE
Polish scientist released from prison in Iran, foreign ministry says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Polish scientist Maciej Walczak has been released from prison in Iran and has returned to Poland, the Polish foreign ministry said on Saturday. “Achieving this goal was one of the priorities of Poland’s diplomatic and consular services last year,” the ministry said in a statement.
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...

