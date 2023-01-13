Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Everton’s board of directors to skip Southampton game over security concern
(Reuters) – Everton’s board of directors have been advised not to attend their Premier League home game against Southampton later on Saturday due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”, the club said. Everton said that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale,...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester
NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper’s side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Ward-Prowse brace gives Southampton victory at ailing Everton
LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – James Ward-Prowse scored twice as bottom side Southampton came from behind to claim a vital 2-1 Premier League victory at fellow strugglers Everton and deepen the crisis at Goodison Park on Saturday. Amadou Onana gave the home side a first half lead but Ward-Prowse equalised...
104.1 WIKY
Tennis-Azarenka turns ‘obnoxious’ soccer mom as son chases PSG dream
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious “soccer mom” on the sidelines of her son Leo’s games. A Paris St Germain fan...
Comments / 0