Global jobs growth will halve in challenging 2023: ILO
LONDON (Reuters) – Global employment growth is expected to slow down sharply to 1% this year compared to 2% in 2022, hit by the economic fallout of the war in Ukraine, high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Monday. At the same time,...
EU’s Dombrovskis: Some positive economic signs but must remain vigilant
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union might escape the steep economic recession some had predicted several months ago, when energy prices were sky-rocketing, but that does not mean the area is out of the woods yet, EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday. “Clearly, we are seeing some...
China’s economy set to slow sharply in Q4, policymakers face post-pandemic test
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s economy is expected to have slowed sharply in the fourth quarter due to stringent COVID curbs, dragging down 2022 growth to one of its worst in nearly half a century and raising pressure on policymakers to unveil more stimulus this year. Data on Tuesday...
Dutch trade minister: won’t summarily agree to U.S. rules on China exports
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The top Dutch trade official said the Netherlands will not summarily accept new U.S. restrictions on exporting chip-making technology to China, and is consulting with European and Asian allies. Trade Minister Liesje Schreinemacher spoke on Sunday on the television show Buitenhof ahead of a visit to...
Kuroda to attend Davos, depart shortly after closely-watched BOJ meeting
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will travel to Davos and attend a panel at the annual World Economic Forum meeting on Friday, the central bank said on Monday. Kuroda will depart on Wednesday, when the BOJ concludes its two-day policy meeting that begins on...
Bank of Canada names economics professor to governing council
OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada said on Monday it has appointed a professor of applied economics at HEC Montreal to be a non-executive deputy governor and the sixth member of its policy-setting governing council for a two-year term, starting in March. Nicolas Vincent was named to take on its...
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Guyana’s upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction. The South American country wants to...
Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line...
New Zealand business confidence at lowest since 1974
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s business confidence in the fourth quarter of last year hit its lowest level since 1974 as companies grapple with higher interest rates, cost pressures and soft demand, a private think tank said on Tuesday. A net 70% of firms surveyed expected general business...
WHO recommends that China monitor excess COVID-19 mortality
LONDON/GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it recommended that China monitor excess mortality from COVID-19 to gain a fuller picture of the impact of the surge in cases there. China said on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people with COVID-19 had died in hospital since...
Job cuts not top of mind, ‘phenomenal opportunity’ in Asia -Manulife CEO
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Job cuts are not “top of mind” for Manulife Financial Corp, Canada’s largest insurer, as it sees significant growth opportunities, fuelled particularly by Asia, CEO Roy Gori said on Monday. “We are in growth mode,” Gori told the Reuters Global Markets Forum...
Hong Kong judge defends judiciary amid fears of ebbing independence
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong’s top judge defended the independence of the judiciary in the Chinese-ruled territory amid international and local criticism of deteriorating legal freedoms since a national security law was introduced in 2020. Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said judges in the Asian financial hub could...
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
Italy’s Eni, Esso offices raided in antitrust probe over fuel price breaches
MILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s antitrust authority said on Monday the offices of several oil companies, including Italy’s Eni and Exxon Mobil Corp’s ESSO Italiana unit, have been searched over alleged fuel price violations. The authority, which carried out the inspections with the help of Italy’s tax...
Davos 2023: Climate change leads to more malaria, tuberculosis up in a recession
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Climate change is increasing malaria infections, the executive director of the world’s biggest health fund said in Davos on Monday. Huge surges in malaria infections followed recent floods in Pakistan and cyclones in Mozambique in 2021, said Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.
Exxon set to order 5th Guyana oil vessel, sizing up more blocks
HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil Corp. is preparing to approve its fifth oil production project in Guyana and is considering taking additional exploration acreage, the head of its Guyanese operations, Alistair Routledge, told Reuters in an interview. The efforts would add significantly to the $30 billion committed thus far...
Germany joins battle against EU ban on financial product commission
LONDON (Reuters) – Banning commission-based sales of financial products from banks and insurers would be a “serious setback” to the European Union’s capital market and limit choice for consumers, Germany’s finance minister Christian Lindner has said. EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness set out last...
Credit Suisse set to cut 10% of European investment bankers -FT
(Reuters) – Swiss lender Credit Suisse is looking to cut more than 10% of its staff of European investment bankers this year, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people with knowledge of the moves. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Paris’ Eiffel Tower lights up with slogans in solidarity with Iranians
PARIS (Reuters) – The Eiffel Tower lit up on Monday with slogans in support of Iranian protesters and women fighting for more rights. Four months after Mahsa Amini died in custody, the French capital’s wrought-iron tower displayed the slogans “Woman. Life. Freedom” and “#StopExecutionsInIran,” one of the main chants of the protests.
Qatar, UAE energy ministers say gas will be needed for long time
ABU DHABI (Reuters) – The world will need natural gas for a long time and more investment is required to ensure supply security and affordable prices during the global energy transition, energy ministers of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates said on Saturday. Saad al-Kaabi, Qatari state minister for...
