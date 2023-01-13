Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Rallying-Qatar’s Al-Attiyah wins Dakar for fifth time
(Reuters) – Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah won the Dakar Rally car crown for the fifth time on Sunday while Argentine KTM rider Kevin Benavides triumphed on two wheels to take his second title in Saudi Arabia. Al-Attiyah, the reigning champion for Toyota with co-driver Mathieu Baumel, finished the final...
104.1 WIKY
Rallying-Sainz reveals he broke his back in Dakar crash
(Reuters) – Carlos Sainz senior, father of the Ferrari Formula One driver of the same name, revealed on Monday that he broke his back in a Dakar Rally crash last week. The 60-year-old Spaniard, a triple winner of the endurance event and also a double world rally champion, was injured when his electric hybrid Audi rolled on the ninth stage in Saudi Arabia last Tuesday.
Comments / 0