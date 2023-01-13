Fidelity Investments Acquires Shoobx, Furthering Commitment to Equity Plan Capabilities for Private Firms

Read full article on original website
European Finance Solution Provider Qonto Moves Forward with Penta Integration
Qonto has revealed its roadmap for the integration of Penta. Qonto, which claims to be the European market leader in digital financial management for SMEs and freelancers joined forces with Penta, the digital business banking provider for SMEs and freelancers in Germany last summer. The integration roadmap “leads to one...
London based Fintech Detected Finalizes £2.5M Round
KYB (Know Your Business process) is “notoriously” slow, manual, and unfit for purpose. However, Detected creates “a detailed and accurate profile of any business in the world.” It supplements this “with information that can be added by the business that is being onboarded in a white-labeled onboarding flow.”
Balance, BigCommerce to Support Online Trade for B2B Merchants
Balance announced it has been named a BigCommerce Certified Technology Partner, providing more than 60,000 BigCommerce customers “access to digital and self-serve B2B payments.”. BigCommerce customers can “integrate Balance through the BigCommerce App Marketplace.”. Bar Geron, co-founder and CEO of Balance, said:. “Our goal has always been to...
BNP Paribas, SimCorp to Offer Connected Banking, Insurance Accounting Solution
The Securities Services business of BNP Paribas, a global multi-asset servicing specialist with EUR 10.8 trillion in assets under custody and EUR 2.3 trillion in assets under administration, has expanded its strategic partnership with SimCorp, a provider of SaaS investment management solutions, in order “to offer insurance accounting and reporting solutions integrated with its custodian and banking services.”
Digital Assets: Ravencoin, Clover Finance, Convex Finance Available on Okcoin
On January 11, 2023, RVN, CLV, CVX, ANT, and PHA became available to buy on Okcoin in the United States. Withdrawals will be available soon, the Okcoin team confirmed. As mentioned in a blog post, Ravencoin (RVN), Clover Finance (CLV), Convex Finance (CVX), Aragon Network (ANT), and Phala Network (PHA) are coming to Okcoin.
Regtech CUBE Acquires The Hub to Enhance Automated Regulatory Intelligence Tech
CUBE, which claims to be a global leader in Automated Regulatory Intelligence (ARI), announced its acquisition of The Hub, a RegTech firm providing highly innovative artificial intelligence solutions for capturing and monitoring unstructured data across the regulatory internet. As global regulations continue to rapidly evolve, firms have “an increasing need...
Ryan Cohen Takes Stake In Alibaba — Nudges Board To Boost Share Buybacks By Another $20B: WSJ
Activist investor Ryan Cohen has reportedly acquired a stake in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA worth hundreds of millions of dollars and is privately nudging the company to hasten its share-repurchase program. Cohen and others built the stake during the second half of last year, reported the...
Deel Acquires Capbase to Introduce Equity Management Solution
The team at Deel notes that they are building the “best” equity and compliance product for global companies and their teams. The Deel team writes in a blog post that we all know equity “can be one of the best ways to attract and retain talent for the long-term.” But when you’re expanding your company worldwide, it’s hard “to know where and how to start approaching equity grants.”
Financial Services Provider Apex Group Enhances Tech Offering with PFS Acquisition
Apex Group Ltd., a global financial services provider, announced the acquisition of Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), a global fund administration software business, from co-founders and Pollen Street Capital. This acquisition “follows Apex Group’s longstanding partnership with PFS through the use of PFS-PAXUS and will expand use of the technology platform...
Insurtech Firm bolttech Partners with AIS in Thailand
International insurtech, bolttech, and Thailand’s mobile network operator, AIS, have partnered to deliver embedded protection services “including mobile device switch and replacement services to AIS customers for the recently-launched AIS Care+ program.”. The AIS Care+ program “allows customers to switch or replace their smartphones and tablets flexibly for...
LatAm Fintech EBANX Appoints Fabio Scopeta to Lead Product and Tech Divisions
EBANX, a payments fintech helping global companies grow in Latin America and other world regions, announced the appointment of Fabio Scopeta as its new Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO), “to lead EBANX’s Product and Technology divisions globally.”. With more than 25 years of experience, he will focus...
Fintech Firm TrueML Appoints Thomas Overton as Chief Technology Officer
One True Holding Company d/b/a/ TrueML, a financial technology software company developing machine learning-driven products that enable intelligent, digital communication in the financial services space, announced that Thomas Overton will “join as Chief Technology Officer.”. TrueML develops software using patented machine learning technology “to create a digital-first process that...
Huobi, Solaris to Introduce Crypto Debit Card in Europe
Huobi, which claims to be one of the world’s leading virtual asset exchanges, has announced a partnership with Solaris, in order “to deliver a crypto-to-fiat debit card that will enable Huobi users to spend digital assets at the point-of-sale globally.”. The Visa-approved program will be “available to both...
ABN AMRO Registers Digital Bond on Public Blockchain, Using Fireblocks
ABN AMRO, headquartered in Amsterdam, reportedly became the first bank in Europe to register a digital bond on the public blockchain, using Fireblocks. The digital bond was issued to a select group of investors “to raise funds on behalf of APOC, an ABN AMRO commercial client in the aerospace industry.”
IMPT to Purchase €50 Million of Carbon Credits Using Blockchain Powered Thallo
IMPT has announced a deal to purchase up to €50 million in carbon credits from Polygon blockchain-powered Thallo. IMPT is a carbon-offsetting ecosystem aiming to connect brands and commerce to individuals and businesses interested in reducing their carbon footprint. Thallo uses blockchain technology to facilitate carbon offset markets. According...
Digital Lender and Non-Bank Challenger MONEYME Introduces Credit Score
Digital lender and non-bank challenger MONEYME (ASX: MME) has officially launched a new credit score product that has already “seen over 37,000 new customers swarming to discover their score during a Beta Trial, despite zero marketing of the product so far.”. The MONEYME Credit Score product is “available through...
American Express to Acquire Payments Automation Firm Nipendo
American Express (NYSE: AXP) announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Nipendo, a company used by global businesses “to automate and streamline business-to-business (B2B) payments processes.”. The transaction is American Express’ latest strategic step “toward its goal of creating a leading end-to-end B2B platform, making business...
BNPL Zilch Comments on Report Pointing at Lending Impact to Users Credit Scores
This past weekend, Zilch, a buy now pay later (BNPL) provider, was a target of a story entitled Buy now pay later to impact credit scores of millions. The article in the Sunday Telegraph stated that changes at Zilch would see data shared with agencies which may impact users’ ability to borrow from banks.
Insurtech Cowbell Defines Approach to Catastrophic Modeling for Cyberattacks on SMEs
Cowbell, the provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has released a new whitepaper, “Modeling Catastrophic Cyber Events”, which lays out a path to model catastrophic cyber events in the SME market. Cowbell’s goal is “to help SMEs prevent and recover from a cyber event...
tZERO Appoints William Andreozzi as New Chief Technology Officer
TZERO is pleased to announce the appointment of William Andreozzi as the new Chief Technology Officer. William brings “a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of digital asset trading and blockchain technology to the company.”. With over 30 years of experience in the technology industry, William has...
