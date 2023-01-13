ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
WILMINGTON, DE
104.1 WIKY

At MLK event, Biden courts Black vote and bashes Republicans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as “fiscally demented.”. Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview

(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy