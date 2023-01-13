Read full article on original website
White House says there are no visitor logs for Biden’s Delaware home
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House Counsel’s office said on Monday. “Like every President across decades of modern history,...
Biden’s counsel found five additional pages with classified markings at his Delaware home
WILMINGTON, DE (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden’s counsel said he found five additional pages with classified markings at the president’s Wilmington, Delaware, home on Thursday. “While I was transferring it to the DOJ officials who accompanied me, five additional pages with classification markings were discovered among...
At MLK event, Biden courts Black vote and bashes Republicans
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday by adopting a fighting stance against proposals floated by Republicans who control the House, dismissing some as “fiscally demented.”. Gearing up for an expected announcement in the weeks ahead that he will...
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Iraqi PM al-Sudani supports indefinite U.S. troop presence in country -WSJ interview
(Reuters) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S. troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday. Referring to the U.S. and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in...
