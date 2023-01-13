ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Azarenka turns ‘obnoxious’ soccer mom as son chases PSG dream

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious “soccer mom” on the sidelines of her son Leo’s games. A Paris St Germain fan...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper’s side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Everton’s board of directors to skip Southampton game over security concern

(Reuters) – Everton’s board of directors have been advised not to attend their Premier League home game against Southampton later on Saturday due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”, the club said. Everton said that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale,...
104.1 WIKY

Tennis-Raducanu under more pressure than me, says Gauff

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Coco Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old and was quickly touted as the “next big thing” but the American said on Monday the pressure she faced paled in comparison to that heaped on the shoulders of British standard-bearer Emma Raducanu. Seventh seed...

