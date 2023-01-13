Read full article on original website
Tennis-Azarenka turns ‘obnoxious’ soccer mom as son chases PSG dream
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Victoria Azarenka is known for her cool and composed demeanour on the tennis court, but the two-time Australian Open champion says she turns into a loud and obnoxious “soccer mom” on the sidelines of her son Leo’s games. A Paris St Germain fan...
Soccer-Forest pull clear of relegation zone with win over Leicester
NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – A double from Brennan Johnson earned Nottingham Forest a 2-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday, pulling Steve Cooper’s side five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone. Leicester’s Harvey Barnes suffered an afternoon he would rather forget as he missed two golden...
Soccer-Everton’s board of directors to skip Southampton game over security concern
(Reuters) – Everton’s board of directors have been advised not to attend their Premier League home game against Southampton later on Saturday due to a “real and credible threat to their safety and security”, the club said. Everton said that Chairman Bill Kenwright, CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale,...
Women’s World Cup ticket sales ‘off to great start’ as major milestone reached
With six months to go until the big kick-off, over half a million tickets have been sold for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, although there are still plenty remaining and no match has yet sold out, including the final in Sydney. Led by fans...
Tennis-Raducanu under more pressure than me, says Gauff
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Coco Gauff burst onto the scene as a 15-year-old and was quickly touted as the “next big thing” but the American said on Monday the pressure she faced paled in comparison to that heaped on the shoulders of British standard-bearer Emma Raducanu. Seventh seed...
