Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoglobe.com
XRP: Charlie Gasparino Warns There Will Be a Crypto Bloodbath if SEC Wins Against Ripple
On Tuesday (10 January 2023), Fox Business Senior Correspondent Charlie Gasparino warned that if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) wins its ongoing lawsuit against Ripple, the crypto community would see a bloodbath. As you may remember, on 22 December 2020, the SEC announced that it had...
dailyhodl.com
With Genesis Over $3,000,000,000 in Debt, Digital Currency Group Weighs Selling Venture Portfolio Assets: Report
A new report claims that the parent company of crypto broker Genesis is considering selling venture capital assets to pay back creditors. With Genesis more than $3 billion in debt, the Financial Times reports that Digital Currency Group (DCG) is mulling selling parts of their venture capital holdings, worth up to $500 million, to help make up the difference.
decrypt.co
SEC Hits Genesis, Gemini With Securities Law Violations for Gemini Earn Program
SEC Chair Gary Gensler says compliance with securities laws is "not optional." The beleaguered Gemini Earn program is now the linchpin in a new set of charges filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission against both Genesis and Gemini. In announcing the charges, the SEC says the firms "raised billions...
CoinTelegraph
SBF denies stealing FTX assets, SEC charges Gemini and Genesis, and more: Hodler’s Digest: Jan. 8-14
Sam Bankman-Fried: ‘I didn’t steal funds, and I certainly didn’t stash billions away.’. In a “pre-mortem overview” of FTX’s bankruptcy, Sam Bankman-Fried denied allegations of improper use of customer funds stored with the crypto exchange, attributing responsibility for the company’s dramatic fall to the market crash of 2022 and Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao’s PR campaign against FTX. In Bankman-Fried’s view, a run on the bank turned illiquidity issues into insolvency. Among the latest developments in the bankruptcy proceedings, a bipartisan group of United States senators criticized one of the law firms involved in the case on the grounds of a conflict of interest, and called on the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware to appoint an independent examiner into FTX’s activities. Also in the week’s headlines, FTX attorney Andy Dietderich said the company has recovered $5 billion in cash and liquid cryptocurrencies.
Gemini escalates battle with billionaire Barry Silbert, terminates its ‘Earn’ product
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winkelvoss said in an open letter that DCG’s Genesis owes its customers $900 million.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reaches Massive Settlement With Regulator After Someone Pulls Off $150,000,000 Fraud Through Exchange
Top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase has reached a settlement with regulators after bad actors stole $150 million using the platform. According to a memo from New York’s Department of Financial Services, Coinbase must pay $50 million in fines to the regulator, plus invest an additional $50 million in bolstering its internal compliance programs over the next two years.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Say toodles to BTC bears
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. After the release of encouraging US inflation data, the price of bitcoin increased by 4% over the previous 24 hours and nearly reached $19,000. The price has increased by 12% in the past week and 6% over the past 30 days as optimism grows that the bear market that began in 2022 will end in 2023.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
dailyhodl.com
Tron Founder Justin Sun Looking To Spend $1,000,000,000 on Digital Currency Group’s Assets: Report
Justin Sun is reportedly eyeing the assets of Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of embattled crypto broker Genesis and many other firms in the industry. According to Reuters, the founder of blockchain network Tron (TRX) and advisor to crypto exchange Huobi is willing to allocate as much as $1 billion of his personal funds to purchase some of DCG’s assets “depending on their evaluation of the situation.”
u.today
Former SEC Official Names Key Reason Behind Bitcoin’s Recent Recovery
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim the $21,000 level, emerging as one of the best-performing assets of 2020, and a former SEC official believes he knows one of the key reasons driving its resurgence. John Reed Stark, formerly a member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, opined that market manipulation is...
techaiapp.com
SEC Charges Genesis and Gemini — Winklevoss Says Regulator’s Lawsuit Is ‘Super Lame’ – Regulation Bitcoin News
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged crypto exchange Gemini and crypto lender Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group (DCG). “Through this unregistered offering, Genesis and Gemini raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors,” the SEC alleged.
decrypt.co
Grayscale: SEC Argument for Blocking Bitcoin Spot ETF 'Illogical'
In a response to the SEC shared with Decrypt, Grayscale argued that the regulator's "central premise" for rejecting its ETF application is illogical. In round five of the legal battle between the SEC and crypto investment firm Grayscale, the latter has slammed the Commission's previous brief, indicating that the regulator's "central premise is illogical."
dailycoin.com
Who is Barry Silbert? DCG, Genesis, and His Rise to Crypto Fame
Barry Silbert is one of the most important people in crypto. He’s the head of Digital Currency Group, a Web 3.0 conglomerate containing subsidiaries such as Grayscale, Genesis, and CoinDesk. Silbert got into crypto after roughly a decade and a half in traditional finance (TradFi) and has not looked...
CoinDesk
ARK Buys $2.5 Million in Coinbase Shares as COIN Continues Rally
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Cathie Wood's crypto conviction continues as ARK made another Coinbase (COIN) buy Thursday. Coinbase is now the 12th-largest holding for the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), behind CRISPR Therapeutics and game engine developer Unity, taking...
bitcoinist.com
Why Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Are Set To Rally In January
Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are seen as the foundation of cryptocurrency. With a combined market cap of over half a trillion USD, they’re two of the most valuable assets on the planet. However, both cryptocurrencies struggled in 2022. Bitcoin (BTC) decreased by 58.75% in value, while Ethereum (ETH) has reduced to 58.49% in value.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Advises US Army Not to Invest in Crypto
Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States, has never been a fan of cryptocurrencies and has found a new audience with which to share his negative opinions—this time, the American Army. Gensler reiterated his skepticism and said that the cryptocurrency market...
decrypt.co
This Week on Crypto Twitter: Gemini vs Genesis, Week 2: The SEC Steps In
Gemini CEO Tyler Winklevoss said his exchange looks forward to defending itself against the SEC’s “manufactured parking ticket.”. We’ve now passed the second full week of 2023 and crypto fans’ patience and resilience have been rewarded with the first big price leaps in a long time. Most of the top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization have blown up by double-digit percentages over the last seven days.
ambcrypto.com
SkyBridge Capital founder to invest in crypto firm founded by former FTX US president
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg that he is going to invest in a crypto company founded by the former president of FTX US. This new venture was announced only three weeks after the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital,...
bitcoinist.com
SEC Lawsuit Against Gemini Is Political, Says Tyler Winklevoss
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Thursday, January 12 it had filed charges against Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC. The charges bordered on the illegal sale of unregistered securities to numerous investors through a crypto lending program. Tyler Winklevoss, a co-founder of Gemini,...
Comments / 0