WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Electrifying your home was the topic at A Harts Hill Inn Seminar, held Wednesday morning. The Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted the seminar. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and Codes Officials were all in attendance. The organizers wanted to bring everyone in the industry up to speed on getting rid of fossil fuel dependence and electrifying homes.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO