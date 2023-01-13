Read full article on original website
WKTV
Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
WKTV
Advocates travel from Utica to state capitol asking lawmakers to prioritize improvements in education
UTICA, N.Y. – Local parents, educators, students and community members traveled from Utica to Albany Wednesday to call on state leaders to prioritize child care and education. In her State of the State Address on Jan. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would invest more than $2 billion...
WKTV
Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Electrifying your home was the topic at A Harts Hill Inn Seminar, held Wednesday morning. The Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted the seminar. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and Codes Officials were all in attendance. The organizers wanted to bring everyone in the industry up to speed on getting rid of fossil fuel dependence and electrifying homes.
WKTV
RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility
ILION, N.Y. -- Remington Arms employees in Ilion were told Wednesday, in the midst of contract negotiations, that the Centerfire 700 Model line will move to their LaGrange, Georgia, manufacturing facility, to maximize production opportunities by having all Centerfire Rifle Product lines in one location. All shotgun product lines will remain in New York.
WKTV
Gov. Hochul's proposed natural gas ban faces scrutiny
In Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State-of-the-State Address last week, she proposed a plan to end the sale of new fossil-powered heating equipment by 2030. It’s part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- but at what cost?. "This winter we’re facing energy costs 20-30% higher...
WKTV
Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased
SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
WKTV
Dispensaries are busy for the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Connecticut
NEWINGTON, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Sales of adult-use marijuana started this week and Connecticut dispensaries say they’ve been busy. Seven dispensaries are now selling both medical weed and adult use, and many will soon be up and running. Eyewitness News visited Fine Fettle in Newington. Fine Fettle is what’s called...
WKTV
Unsettled weather continues in Central New York
Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Wednesday morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Wednesday afternoon: Rain/snow showers. High 36. Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Low 30s. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Thursday due to the possibility of accumulating ice*. Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces this evening as freezing rain changes...
WKTV
Barneveld teenager to compete in 'Drive, Chip and Put' National Finals
BARNEVELD, N.Y. -- A Barneveld teenager has earned an opportunity to compete in the 'Drive, Chip and Put' National Finals at Augusta, one of the most prestigious golf clubs in the world. Jacob Olearczyk is one of 80 top performers. The event will be broadcast on the Golf Channel on...
