New York State

WKTV

Over $38 million in state funding dedicated to fighting homelessness

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday, $38.2 million in state funding will address homelessness in areas outside of New York City. The funding will be used to establish eight Safe Options Support Teams, providing intensive outreach, engagement and care coordination services to homeless individuals. "Far too many New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Electrifying seminar held at Harts Hill Inn Wednesday

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- Electrifying your home was the topic at A Harts Hill Inn Seminar, held Wednesday morning. The Homebuilders and Remodelers Association of the Mohawk Valley, hosted the seminar. Representatives from the State Builders Association, Oneida County Planning, The Realtors Association and Codes Officials were all in attendance. The organizers wanted to bring everyone in the industry up to speed on getting rid of fossil fuel dependence and electrifying homes.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility

ILION, N.Y. -- Remington Arms employees in Ilion were told Wednesday, in the midst of contract negotiations, that the Centerfire 700 Model line will move to their LaGrange, Georgia, manufacturing facility, to maximize production opportunities by having all Centerfire Rifle Product lines in one location. All shotgun product lines will remain in New York.
ILION, NY
WKTV

Gov. Hochul's proposed natural gas ban faces scrutiny

In Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State-of-the-State Address last week, she proposed a plan to end the sale of new fossil-powered heating equipment by 2030. It’s part of the state’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions -- but at what cost?. "This winter we’re facing energy costs 20-30% higher...
WKTV

Missing 58-year-old Herkimer County man found deceased

SALISBURY, N.Y. – On Monday, New York State Police located 58-year-old Jan L. Dager, deceased in a wooded area about half a mile from his home. According to police, the scene appears consistent with a natural death. Dager was from Salisbury and reported missing from his home on Heller...
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Unsettled weather continues in Central New York

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 32. Wednesday morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Wednesday afternoon: Rain/snow showers. High 36. Wednesday evening: Cloudy. Low 30s. *A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is Thursday due to the possibility of accumulating ice*. Watch out for icy spots on untreated surfaces this evening as freezing rain changes...
NEW YORK STATE

