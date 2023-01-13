Read full article on original website
Related
Vulcan Energy, Stellantis to develop renewable energy assets in Germany
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) is set to invest in a geothermal energy project in Germany with lithium developer Vulcan Energy Resources (VUL.AX) to help power a manufacturing facility for electric vehicles, Vulcan said on Tuesday.
KITV.com
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash. Since the start of the pandemic and the resulting disruptions to new car supply chains first sent prices soaring, used car prices posted their largest annual increase on record -- up 45% in the 12 months ending in June 2021, according to the Consumer Price Index -- before swinging to a 12-month drop of 8.8% in the most recent reading for December.
Comments / 0