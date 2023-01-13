ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian's family gathered...
YAKIMA, WA
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled

The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
KENNEWICK, WA
Battling the pilot shortage: how flight instructors are trying to help

PASCO, Wash. - The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success. The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are...
KENNEWICK, WA
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington

The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
WALLA WALLA, WA
NASA partners up with PNNL and WSU for an out of this world experiment

RICHLAND, Wash. - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NASA and WSU partnered up for an experiment that's out of this world. PNNL submitted their experiment to NASA to see if it was something NASA was interested in. NASA responded back with a "yes" after going over their presentation. A piece of...
RICHLAND, WA
Children's storytelling in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

RICHLAND, Wash. — The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th. The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry...
RICHLAND, WA
Storytime in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr

The Richland Public Library hosted a cultural storytelling event for children in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Books about Dr. King were also available for children to take home.
RICHLAND, WA

