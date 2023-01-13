Read full article on original website
Man arrested after crashing into parked camper in Kennewick
A man was arrested after crashing into a parked camper in Kennewick. After being treated for injuries at the hospital the man was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of DUI.
One person in Benton County Jail after crashing into Richland stop light
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police were called to George Washington Way, between Bradley Ave and Lee Blvd. after a driver hit the traffic light. According to RPD, the driver was under the influence when he crashed into the stop light on Jadwin Ave. The driver was taken to Kadlec...
WSP looking for driver who rolled car, left passenger near Toppenish
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a single car rollover that turned into a personal injury hit and run shortly after 3:50 p.m. on January 15. Trooper Chris Thorson says that the WSP is still "actively looking" for the driver of the car. According to the WSP...
Morning news and weather update January 16: New Bill would lower BAC limit in WA, KPD responds to 3 DUI's in 12 hours and warm temps and possible rain showers
Governor Jay Inslee supports a bill that would lower the legal BAC limit in hopes of decreasing the amount of DUI's in the state. Kennewick Police responded to three DUI's in a twelve hour span and temperatures should be fairly warm with rain possible all week.
Yakima community gathers for a celebration of life for Lucian Mungia
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima community gathered at Stone Church in Yakima to celebrate the life of Lucian Mungia. Lucian went missing in September at Sarg Hubbard Park. Last month Lucian's remains were discovered in the Yakima river. Lucian was at the center of a nationwide search. Lucian's family gathered...
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
Afternoon news update January 16: WSP looking for driver in hit and run, a driver crashes into a parked camper in Kennewick and "The Embrace" a memorial to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr unveiled
The WSP is still "actively looking" for a driver who rolled their car then ran away, leaving their passenger behind. A driver in Kennewick was arrested after crashing into a parked camper and after five years "The Embrace" a bronze memorial to Dr. King was unveiled.
Battling the pilot shortage: how flight instructors are trying to help
PASCO, Wash. - The commercial aviation industry finds itself at a critical inflection point: ready to take off after several years of disruption and uncertainty, but still grappling with fundamental issues that threaten its long-term growth and success. The demand for more air travel and a shortage of pilots are...
Best restaurants in Eastern Washington
The SeattleMet compiled a complete list of what their food and travel editors deemed, the best restaurants in Washington. Taking a look at SeattleMet's top choices in the Eastern side of the state:. Passatempo Taverna. Walla Walla. SeattleMet describes Passatempo Taverna as "rustic italian", saying they pair some of Walla...
Education and healthcare advocate to receive Martin Luther King, Jr Spirit Award at CBC
PASCO, Wash.- Columbia Basin College (CBC) announced today that Martin Valadez is this year’s winner of the 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK) Spirit Award. “I am honored and humbled to be the 2023 recipient of the prestigious MLK Spirit Award and to have my name associated with the work of Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Valadez.
NASA partners up with PNNL and WSU for an out of this world experiment
RICHLAND, Wash. - Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, NASA and WSU partnered up for an experiment that's out of this world. PNNL submitted their experiment to NASA to see if it was something NASA was interested in. NASA responded back with a "yes" after going over their presentation. A piece of...
Children's storytelling in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The African American Community Cultural Educational Society (AACCES) sponsored an annual children's storytelling event at the Richland Library on January 14th. The event is mean to have children interact, participate in crafts and learn about Martin Luther King Jr. A kid's choir and even Juneteenth pageantry...
Storytime in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr
The Richland Public Library hosted a cultural storytelling event for children in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Books about Dr. King were also available for children to take home.
