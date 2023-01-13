After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO