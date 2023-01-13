ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Friends, family and fans say final farewell to Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) -- Hundreds gathered Saturday for the funeral of Memphis rapper Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell. The service, which was also streamed online, was held at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi. Speakers included family members, musicians Mitchell collaborated with as well as local and state politicians.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

GloRilla Attends Gangsta Boo’s Funeral, Wants To “Keep Representing” Her

Memphis feels a deep loss right now, but artists like the “F.N.F.” hitmaker are keeping the city’s musical legacy alive. When news broke of Memphis legend Gangsta Boo’s passing, sympathizers and artists like GloRilla attended her funeral with heavy hearts. As the hip-hop world and beyond mourns her loss, the next generation is recognizing the importance of legacy. Furthermore, GloRilla spoke at the proceedings about her commitment to keeping the Three 6 Mafia queen’s spirit alive.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man working to keep his community safe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Keedran Franklin is a Memphis native and community leader, working to keep his friends family and neighbors safe. He says it’s time for the community to start looking out for one another, and he’s using the app, Cell 411, to help spread his message.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Hundreds gather for Gangsta Boo’s celebration of life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Friday night, hundreds of people gathered in Midtown at Railgarten to celebrate the life of Lola Mitchell, better known as Gangsta Boo. The rapper died at the age of 43 at a home in Whitehaven on New Year’s Day. The cause of death is still unknown, but foul play isn’t suspected. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores:, Jan. 10-16, 2023

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Pacific Fusion: 85 on […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
MLK50

No A/C, mold and mice plague these apartments: Here’s how the landlord gets away with it

After paying $1,800 to move into the My Love Apartments and then buying his own stove, Kris Davis didn’t have $100 to spare. But his landlord insisted he owed it after she found dog poop on the property and blamed his collie mix, Daisy. He was sure he’d picked up after her and that a stray dog was the real culprit, but he also knew he couldn’t afford a lawyer, and his landlord could be harsh.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian fatally struck in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was fatally struck at a southwest Memphis intersection Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on South Third Street and East Fairway Avenue at around 7:19 p.m. Police say a woman went to the hospital in critical condition. She later died from her injuries. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

18-wheeler crash on I-240 causes delays

UPDATE, 4:44 p.m.: The crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers experienced delays on I-240 after a crash involving an 18-wheeler Monday. According to TDOT, the multi-vehicle crash was reported in the southbound lanes at mile marker 28.6 just before 1 p.m. The cause of the crash is unknown and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in southwest Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A female pedestrian died after being hit by a car on Friday night. According to MPD, at 7:19 p.m., officers responded to a pedestrian being hit in the area of 3rd Street and East Fairway. The victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. She died from her injuries. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby helped by ICU nurse after interstate crash dies

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An eight-month-old boy has died as a result of a crash on Interstate 40, and his 2-year-old brother is fighting for his life at Le Bonheur. It’s a sad turn of events in what had been an uplifting story WREG reported about an off-duty nurse who initially helped save that baby […]
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
millington-news.com

Historic Power Plant

Just a couple miles west of Highway 51 in Millington, two large smokestacks have stood like sentinels since World War II. They are the only easily identifiable remnant of what was an incredibly large mobilization of men, industry, chemistry and resources to defeat the Nazis. They began in 1940 in...
MILLINGTON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy