Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtloam.com
Laurel County Police Arrest Pair In Catalytic Converter Thefts
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Greg Poynter were dispatched to a business off US 25 South of London where two men were reportedly attempting to steal catalytic converters off some pickup trucks. Deputies arrived to find 53-year-old Leland Dewayne Ferguson of Gray under a truck using a saw to remove a catalytic converter, while 49-year-old Ronald Derek Cole served as a lookout. Both men were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
wymt.com
Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
fox56news.com
Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic threatening
Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Corbin man arrested on charges including terroristic …. Frank Boswell, Jr., 22, was arrested and charged on a Knox District Court complaint warrant. Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Morning...
ridingthewave.com
Russell County Woman Arrested on Criminal Trespassing, Public Intoxication & Assault Charges
Pamela Johnson, 32, of Russell Springs was arrested on Friday afternoon, January 13, 2023 by the RCSO for Criminal Trespassing, Assault 4th degree (Domestic Violence) and Public Intoxication (Excluding Alcohol). She was lodged in the Russell County Detention Center.
q95fm.net
Three Men Arrested On Meth Trafficking Charges Following Traffic Stop
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson announce that: On 01-09-2023 the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Nissan Pickup Truck at the southbound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the traffic stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns, and other items that led to the probable cause search of the vehicle. During the initial search, officers located approximately 5 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the breather in the engine compartment. After developing more information, a search warrant was secured for the vehicle and it was searched again. The search revealed the presence of an additional approximately 14 ounces of methamphetamine concealed in the luggage rack on top of the pickup.
lakercountry.com
Adair inmate walks away from facility
The Columbia Police Department was called to the Class D facility of the Adair Regional Jail this past Sunday night after staff reported a Class D inmate had walked away from the facility. Shawn Hamilton, 28, of Nicholasville, had been in Adair’s Class D facility since January 9. Police...
ridingthewave.com
Adair County Man Arrested on Alcohol & Assault Charges
Devin Mikal Kaylor, 21, of Columbia, KY was arrested on Thursday night by CPD for Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, Assault 3rd Degree (Police or Probation Officer), Resisting Arrest and Failure to Appear. He was lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail.
fox56news.com
Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash
London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Tortellini Soup, Pull-Apart Cheese Bread. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte...
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
wtloam.com
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
ridingthewave.com
KY Teens Facing Violent Charges Moved to High-Level Security Facilities
All male juveniles 14 or older facing violent charges in KY have been moved to high-level security facilities. Gov. Beshear announced Thursday that the facilities to be given the high-security designation are the Adair Regional Detention Center, Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center and Warren Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Those centers, he said, will house male juveniles ages 14 and older who are charged with violent or other serious offenses. The Governor said 37 male juveniles have been transported to facilities in Adair, Fayette or Warren Counties.
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
lakercountry.com
3 men arrested following thefts in Sano community
One Russell County man and two Adair County men were arrested earlier this week following a reported complaint of breaking and entering in the Sano community, according to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting...
wymt.com
Hiker injured following fall in Laurel County this weekend
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Laurel County received a call this weekend that ended with a hiker being rescued and then flown out. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the Falls City Road area after getting a report a 65-year-old woman had fallen on some ice in a creek.
WBKO
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal collision on Happy Valley Road in Barren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Friday Jan. 13 at the intersection of Happy Valley Road (KY-90) and Harry King Road. Officials say 74-year-old Robert E. Purcell from Louisville was driving...
wymt.com
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
q95fm.net
Two Arrested, Two Ran Away Following Chase With Police
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Allen Turner along with Deputy Greg Poynter arrested two individuals on Sunday morning January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:56 A.M. The arrests occurred off White Oak Road, approximately 5 miles west of London after a gray colored Saturn Aurora attempted to flee from deputies. Deputies attempted the stop on Sinking Creek Road but the vehicle fled for several miles traveling onto White Oak Road and then off onto a nearly impassable forest service road where the vehicle eventually became stuck and disabled. Two persons were arrested at the scene and two persons fled on foot. One subject who fled has been taken into custody and one subject has not been located but has been identified and is being sought by the Sheriff’s office. The two arrested individuals were identified as:
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Bull elk poaching prompts reward in southeastern Kentucky
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said they found a bull elk carcass on Friday near Middle Ridge Trail in the Beaver Creek Wildlife Management Area.
Comments / 0