Live music and more - January 15
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s all about weddings and live music! Check out some of the events happening in Central Illinois this holiday weekend. Getting married soon? Start planning your wedding at the Elegant Bridal Expo! Over 50 vendors will be in attendance. There will also be inspirational tablescapes, photo booths, and specials to help you save money for your big day.
Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg
—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Iron Coyote Challenge Park is bringing "Fortnite" to life with a Nerf war based on the popular video game. Nerf darts and blasters will be provided, but players may bring their own masks. Free...
Girl Scouts prepare for 2023 cookie season and introduce a new cookie
BLOOMINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — Hundreds of Central Illinois Girl Scouts gathered in Bloomington today to discuss their 2023 season. This year they’re introducing a new cookie called Raspberry Rally that will be available through online order only. The CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Pam Kovacevich said...
ISU track and field wins fifth-straight Coughlan-Malloy Cup
Behind 15 event wins, Illinois State track and field took down Indiana State 160-139 to retain the Coughlan-Malloy Cup for the fifth-straight year Saturday at Horton Field House. “We’ve been working on our chemistry this season through team building. I think it really makes a big difference in the atmosphere....
ISU swimming and diving opens 2023 with 198-155 loss at Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Despite a number of strong individual performances, Illinois State swimming and diving fell at the hands of Northern Iowa 198-155 in a two-day dual. "After a rusty start Friday night, the team came back and fought hard today," Illinois State head coach Caitlin Hamilton said via goredbirds.com. "We are encouraged by the strong individual highlights from Eva, Madyson, Emma and Olivia across the weekend. We have some adjustments to make leading into Senior Day and MVCs."
ISU gymnastics falls to Lindenwood in home opener
Illinois State gymnastics' wins in the vault and floor events were not enough to overcome a 1.35-point defeat on the bars as ISU lost 194.525-194.125 to Lindenwood Friday at CEFCU Arena. "When [you] have three gymnasts fall on an event (bars), you really put yourself in a hole," ISU head...
ISU gymnastics secures narrow revenge win over Western Michigan
Illinois State gymnastics avenged its season-opening loss to Western Michigan with a 193.875-193.850 win over the Broncos Sunday at CEFCU Arena. The teams started the day even, tying at 48.700 on the vault in the first rotation. However, ISU swept the podium as Nirel Bart-Williams and Jaye Mack tied for first with scores of 9.825.
ISU women's basketball closes out undefeated road trip with 70-56 win at Belmont
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — In Paige Robinson’s absence, Mary Crompton did what she does best and helped Illinois State women’s basketball go undefeated on its four-game road trip by beating the Belmont Bruins 70-56 Sunday. With Robinson sidelined due to a thumb injury, Crompton took on the bulk...
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
20 Things To Do In Peoria
Named Fort Clark when the city was first settled, Peoria is an interesting destination in Illinois. The city is the oldest permanent European settlement in Illinois and is halfway between Chicago to the north and Springfield to the south. As one of the larger cities in the state, there are...
Prep Sports Recap: Jan. 14, 2023
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Central Illinois was alive with tournaments, shootouts, and other non-conference basketball games. Morton beat Bloomington 70-43. Gus Ruggard had 25 points. Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53. Manual beat Pekin 69-44. Washington beat Champaign Central 47-41. ICAC Tournament. Peoria Christian beat Illini Bluffs 56-42 in...
Second half dud stumps ISU men's basketball in 69-57 loss at Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Despite taking a three-point lead into the half, Illinois State men's basketball was unable to keep up with Southern Illinois down the stretch, falling 69-57 Saturday at the Banterra Center. After yet another slow start found the Redbirds down 9-2 early, they responded by knocking down their...
25 Sports High School Saturday - January 14, 2023
(25 News Now) - It was a busy day of big schools hoops at the Morton Basketball Shootout. The host Potters beat Bloomington 70-43. Also at the Shootout, Peoria Manual beat Pekin 69-44, Normal West beat East Peoria 57-53, and Washington topped Champaign Central 47-41. The ICAC Tournament wrapped up on Saturday night and it wrapped up with a state-ranked champion. Host Peoria Christian took down Class 1A No. 7 Illini Bluffs 56-42 to claim their second straight ICAC crown. Malachi Persinger led the way for the Chargers with 15. IB’s Hank Alvey led all scorers with 19 points.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Candle causes Saturday afternoon fire in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A fire caused by a candle has been ruled as unintentional. Firefighters were called to a home on the 1400 block of W. Barker Ave in Peoria shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They were able to put out the fire within ten minutes, containing...
The VFW #630 restaurant is closed
Effective today, the restaurant inside Urbana’s VFW #630 is closed. The kitchen was run by Chefs Zachary Bronson and Katrina Downes, who previously worked in the kitchen at Radio Maria. The chef duo competed in last October’s 7th Artisan Cup & Fork event with a pork tenderloin roulade with local vegetables and polenta.
H Mart to open in Urbana’s former Save A Lot location
According to Chicago Korea Times (translated to English from Korean), the popular Korean grocery store H Mart is taking over the space previously occupied by Save A Lot in Urbana. The store is considered a premier Asian food grocery in the United States. For a minute there, that vacant Save...
Second cannabis dispensary proposed to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
