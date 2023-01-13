Read full article on original website
Funeral services held for 16-year-old Piute High School student Jacky Nunez
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Funeral services were held for 16-year-old Jacqueline "Jacky” Nunez on Monday in Cedar City. The services come after an emotional week for the Piute County community and the Nunez family. Earlier in the week, a vigil was held at Piute High School following...
KUTV
Enoch continues grieving process at community vigil
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — It was another step toward closure for a small town who lost so much. A funeral held in La Verkin for Gail Earl, Tausha Haight and Tausha's five children Friday morning. The community of Enoch gathered together at a vigil Friday night to honor seven...
Utah Man, All 5 Children, Wife and Mother-In-Law, Dead In Murder-Suicide. Why The Shooting?
Eight members of a family were found dead from gunshots in a home in Enoch, Utah where they resided. They include the suspected perpetrator, 42-year-old man, Michael Haight. The others were his wife Tausha Haight, 40, his mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, and his five children who attended schools in the area, ranged in age from 17 to 4. The shooting happened two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce from her husband. The incident shocked people in Enoch which is located about midway between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas. According to the city manager Rob Dotson, the family were actively involved with church and the community that they were well-known. The unexpected tragic event is considered a big loss.
eastidahonews.com
17-year-old boyfriend of Utah high school student charged as an adult with killing her
CIRCLEVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — The 17-year-old boyfriend of a Piute High School girl was charged as an adult Friday with shooting and killing her. Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 17, is charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm; all first-degree felonies; and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
kubcgold.com
All the Reasons Why You Need to Visit St. George Utah
St. George, Utah is a destination for many including golf enthusiasts, nature lovers, and others. St. George is located on the southwestern corner of Utah on the Arizona border. It is filled with the beautiful scenery that Utah is famous for and is a short drive away from the popular gambling town of Mesquite.
Utah woman makes care packages for kids in community following family's murder
Sarah Pugliese, who founded the Topaz Fairy Project, is currently focused on helping the Enoch community as they grieve the loss of a family in what police say was a murder-suicide.
Gephardt Daily
Business owner busted for intentional $100K boat-burning, sheriff’s office says
HURRICANE, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Hurricane businessman for insurance arson after he allegedly burned a company boat and trailer. Key evidence in the case was using GPS tracking information for the rental truck allegedly used in the...
Utah woman allegedly steals $115,000 from employer
A woman from Washington County has been accused of stealing roughly $115,000 from her employer over the last several years, according to a booking affidavit.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Man arrested for pointing weapon at passing vehicles
LITTLEFIELD – Reports that a man brandishing a handgun was pointing the weapon at passing vehicles drew Mohave County Sheriff’s Office response to Highway 91 in the Littlefield area in extreme northwest Arizona at about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said authorities were...
Gephardt Daily
Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
Southern Utah woman with multiple warrants accused of causing fatal car crash
A woman has been arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred on State Route 9 in July 2022.
890kdxu.com
Washington County Up and Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival
This is the weekend for the Up and Away Hot Air Balloon and Music Festival. FREE admission! There will be around 20 balloons going up on Friday and Saturday mornings @ the gorgeous Staheli Family Farm and 100 vendors and food trucks @ Legacy Park Washington County Fairgrounds. PLUS a Classic Car show! It's gonna be epic.
kjzz.com
Weekend storm inching closer, Winter Storm Warnings issued across Utah
UTAH (KUTV) — A Winter Storm Warning will be widespread throughout Utah from Saturday through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Representatives of NWS reported that Utah's Southern Mountains including the cities of Brian Head and Alton will be under a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Sunday, while the state's Wasatch Mountains along I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains south of I-80, Western Uinta Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Central Mountains will see a Winter Storm Warning from 11 a.m. Saturday through 11 p.m. Sunday.
suunews.net
The Flippin’ Birds take second place in the Rio Tinto Best of Utah meet
In the Rio Tinto Best of Utah, Southern Utah University’s Flippin’ Birds came home with a second place finish. SUU’s 196.175 points trailed only the University of Utah Red Rocks’ 197.750. The Utah State University Aggies scored 195.800, which placed them third. They were followed by...
