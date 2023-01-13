Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Benton mother sentenced to 15 years in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother who plead guilty late last year in connection with the poisoning death of her young son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Bossier District Court. District Judge Michael Craig recommended Courtney Seilhammer serve that time in a facility where she...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Storms leave damage in Haughton neighborhood
HAUGHTON, La. -- Wednesday's storms caused quite a scare for many in the ArkLaTex, especially those around Haughton. A storm with a possible tornado moved through the Haughton area and left behind numerous trees down. Tammy Wynn was at home when the storm passed over. And despite a lot of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Bossier City Water System earns ‘A’ grade from Louisiana Department of Health
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health. The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water...
KPVI Newschannel 6
LSUS upgrading campus with improved facilities
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Shreveport is in the middle of construction inside its health and physical education building. The 40-year-old pool is being removed, costing the university about $500,000. The pool area is being turned into a recreation center. "We want to have spaces for academic construction for courses to...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shorthanded Tyler Lions drop district game to Longview, 68-62
LONGVIEW — A shorthanded Tyler Lions squad took the Longview Lobos to the brink on Tuesday night inside Lobo Coliseum. Playing with two of their normal varsity players and just eight players total, the Lions dropped a 68-62 decision to the Lobos. Senior Ashad Walker — a four-year varsity...
Comments / 0