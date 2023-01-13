Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
MO bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims
A Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.
kcur.org
As Missouri rolls out legal weed, regulators create a new role: chief marijuana equity officer
The constitutional amendment legalizing recreational marijuana in Missouri won voter approval in November but created a schism among social-justice activists over the question of racial and economic equity. Some believe the new law will empower minority marijuana business owners, while others worry it will cement an already distrusted, inequitable business...
kwos.com
Missouri veterans to gather at the Capitol
If you’re a veteran who hasn’t looked into your benefits for years, you might be surprised. Troy Williams is a past state commander of the VFW and a veterans’ service officer …. Williams says you may be entitled to a higher disability check or could receive benefits...
nodawaynews.com
Missouri health department answers marijuana questions
With the November 8 passage of Amendment 3, the recreational use of marijuana, there are many questions the general public have voiced. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offered to begin the conversation with the following frequently asked questions. • When will adult-use marijuana be available to consumers?
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
State Rep. introduces bill that would create a 'murder registry'
A new bill in the state legislature would create a registry for people on parole after being jailed for murder. Similar to a sex offender registry, it would alert neighbors to one’s history.
kzimksim.com
Missouri Department Of Health Discusses XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ Variant
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Nathan Koffarnus says COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, compared to December’s numbers for the month of January, but that might not be that way for long. He says there’s a new subvariant that’s sweeping through parts of the U.S. called XBB.1.5.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Statewide) -- Today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Most federal, state, county and city offices are closed today. Essential services such as law enforcement, some healthcare settings, and jails are still operating. Banks and financial institutions are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery. The Missouri Legislature will not be in session on Monday in Jefferson City, because of the holiday. Dr. King was a leader in the civil rights movement, protesting racial discrimination. The holiday was first observed in 1986.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit School District’s Countersuit Against Missouri Attorney General Seeks To Set A Precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the...
Missouri lawmakers aim to eliminate taxes on social security benefits
Missouri is one of only 11 states in the country that taxes social security benefits, and now one lawmaker wants to use the state's extra cash to change that.
Missouri House adopts new dress code for women requiring covering of arms
The Missouri House of Representatives proposed a bill Wednesday that would restrict women’s dress code in the state’s House, but would not tighten the dress code for men, eventually passing a version of the bill calling for women to cover their arms. The dress code was updated from 2021, in which women could wear “dresses […]
St. Louis City, County officials respond to new law banning camps, sleep on state-owned land
A new Missouri law prohibits people from sleeping, camping or setting up shelter on state-owned land.
kzimksim.com
Governor to deliver annual State of the State address this week
Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address this week. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
MDC announces regulation changes for 2022/23 Deer Season
(MDC) - The Missouri Department of Conservations is making a few regulation changes for the 2022/23 Deer Season. The MDC says Missouri's Surveillance and Management Plan was revised in 2022 to adapt to the changing status of chronic wasting disease (CWD) observed. Because deer numbers are increasing in most counties...
RFT Asks: How Would Stephen Webber Fight Missouri's 'Extremism'?
The Democrat dishes on why Trump-era politics moved him to run for state senate a second time
missouribusinessalert.com
Parson’s plan to give state workers raises gets Missouri Senate leadership support
Republican and Democratic Missouri Senate leadership agree with Gov. Mike Parson that state workers need another pay raise. What those raises could look like is yet to be finalized, but Parson already has submitted his plan. Under Parson’s proposal, which was announced Wednesday, state workers would see an 8.7% cost-of-living...
Study shows where the most generous Missourians live
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A recent study suggests the most generous people in the state of Missouri live in one of the state’s most populated counties. SmartAsset, a consumer-focused financial information and advice website, ranks St. Louis County as the number one most generous county in Missouri. The City of St. Louis ranked eighth. The study measured […]
kttn.com
Audio: Area man found guilty for his part in participating in United States Capital Riot
(Missourinet) – An area man has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges for participating in the riot at the United States Capital in January 2021. The trial was scheduled for January 13th. Cruz had been charged with parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building and entering or...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to repeated rape of 13-year-old runaway
A Missouri man admitted repeatedly raping a 13-year-old runaway on a trip to Las Vegas. Jacob D. Burney, 24, Mexico, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to a charge of transportation of a minor to engage in a criminal sex act. Burney admitted becoming involved...
