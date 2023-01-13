Read full article on original website
MO bill aims to protect people who try to help hazing victims
A Missouri lawmaker wants to protect people who try to help a victim of hazing. State Representative Travis Smith is proposing a bill that would shield from criminal prosecution anyone who calls 911 to report a person in need of medical help, or who remains at the scene to help until first responders arrive.
Missouri Department Of Health Discusses XBB.1.5 ‘Kraken’ Variant
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ Nathan Koffarnus says COVID-19 numbers are trending downward, compared to December’s numbers for the month of January, but that might not be that way for long. He says there’s a new subvariant that’s sweeping through parts of the U.S. called XBB.1.5.
Governor to deliver annual State of the State address this week
Governor Mike Parson will deliver his State of the State address this week. Alisa Nelson reports. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.
