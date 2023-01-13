ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season

Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
BBC

Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday

Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
NBC Sports

Brentford has little trouble with reeling Bournemouth

Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored the Bees ‘goals late in each half, respectively, as the hosts cruised to a win, their 29 points good for eighth place. Brentford is closer to fourth-place Newcastle (six points) than 12th-place Crystal Palace (seven). Bournemouth has slipped to a sixth-straight loss across...
BBC

Graham Potter: Chelsea manager 'not naive' but has support of board

Manager Graham Potter says he has the "full support" of Chelsea's board despite his side's poor form - though admits he is "not naive" about the pressure he is under. The Blues have won just one of their last nine Premier League games and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
FOX Sports

Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC

Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
NBC Sports

Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
theScore

Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
BBC

Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure

Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...

