BBC
Tolaji Bola: Rotherham United loan defender to Bradford City until end of season
Rotherham United have loaned defender Tolaji Bola to League Two side Bradford City for the remainder of the season. Bola played two Championship games for his parent club this season but has been ruled out for much of the campaign by quad and then knee problems. The 24-year-old, who started...
Scott McTominay Open To Manchester United Exit
Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is said to be open to an exit from the club.
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings
Here are your Liverpool ratings for their terrible 3-0 defeat to Brighton in yesterday's Premier League match.
BBC
Norwich City fan died an hour before 9th birthday
Tributes have been paid to a young girl who died from cancer one hour before her ninth birthday. Amber Sheehy from Norwich was diagnosed with terminal cancer in April. Her family said on social media that she died late on Saturday evening "with dignity after fighting a battle she couldn't win".
Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Five Things We Have Learned
Five things we have learned from Liverpool's pathetic 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League.
PHOTO: Ellis Simms caught up in angry Everton fan protests
Ellis Simms does NOT look like he's particularly enjoying being back at Everton after Sunderland loan.
NBC Sports
Brentford has little trouble with reeling Bournemouth
Ivan Toney and Mathias Jensen scored the Bees ‘goals late in each half, respectively, as the hosts cruised to a win, their 29 points good for eighth place. Brentford is closer to fourth-place Newcastle (six points) than 12th-place Crystal Palace (seven). Bournemouth has slipped to a sixth-straight loss across...
BBC
Graham Potter: Chelsea manager 'not naive' but has support of board
Manager Graham Potter says he has the "full support" of Chelsea's board despite his side's poor form - though admits he is "not naive" about the pressure he is under. The Blues have won just one of their last nine Premier League games and are out of both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.
FOX Sports
Chelsea beats Crystal Palace 1-0 to ease pressure on Potter
LONDON (AP) — Chelsea eased the pressure on manager Graham Potter by securing just a second Premier League victory since October with a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. Kai Havertz headed in the winning goal in the 64th minute in front of Chelsea's latest...
Report: Newcastle United Interested In Signing Conor Gallagher
Newcastle United are interested in signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Dusan Vlahovic And Victor Osimhen
Chelsea have shown interest in Seria A duo Dusan Vlahoic and Victor Osimhen as they continue their search for a number nine.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Giakoumakis, McTominay, Cho, Cantwell, Davies, Sadiki
Giorgos Giakoumakis, who had wanted guarantees about more game time and an improved salary with Celtic, has agreed terms with J-League club Urawa Red Diamonds and the 28-year-old striker is heading to Japan for a medical, according to Japanese outlet Sponichi. (Daily Record) South Korea striker Cho Gue-sung will not...
BBC
Man Utd 2-1 Man City: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to BT Sport: "The first half we played very well. We defended very well and broke in good opportunities. We were really happy at half-time. "After half-time we had to sub Martial, he had some complaints, and the game changed. City came in, we were not proactive. They scored. The spirit of the team is so huge, the belief is there that the game is 90 minutes and we can fight back.
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, White, Shaw, Moreno, Odegaard, Saka, Rashford
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Manchester United 'In Running' For Top Midfielder Ahead Of Summer Move
Manchester United are said to be in the running to sign a top midfielder this summer according to a new report.
Football Daily | Jürgen Klopp, the blame game and a Red Machine that’s hit the wall
In today’s Football Daily: Liverpool’s decline, Shakhtar’s £20.5m donation and Torino’s faux pas
theScore
Thoughts and analysis from pivotal weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and biggest talking points from Saturday's slate of action in England's top flight. Tottenham Hotspur have done themselves no favors this season. Unforced errors - not tactical blunders, injuries, or personnel issues - have cost this team precious points. Absent-minded defending has also laddled Spurs with deficits to overturn, and that, combined with erratic goalkeeping, has proven their downfall. They've been their own worst enemy, and if they just found a way to turn off all the friendly fire, they'd certainly find themselves higher than fifth place in the Premier League table.
BBC
Man Utd make most powerful statement of Erik ten Hag tenure
Erik ten Hag admitted Manchester United had been taken to school by Manchester City when they were thrashed in October, but he delivered on his insistence that lessons had been learned at a tumultuous Old Trafford on Saturday lunchtime. Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham have all been beaten here by United...
