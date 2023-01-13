Read full article on original website
Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors preparing for the Sesquicentennial
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Resignation of the city attorney, police vehicles and other routine business came before the Texarkana Arkansas Board of Directors meeting Tuesday. Mayor Alan Brown announced that city attorney George Matteson will resign at the end of this month. Brown expressed appreciation for his 10 years of service to the city and wished him well in his law practice.
Bossier City Water System earns ‘A’ grade from Louisiana Department of Health
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The City of Bossier City water system has earned the top grade following a community drinking water system accountability evaluation from the Louisiana Department of Health. The system earned a perfect 80 out of 80 points based on seven standards, including both federal and state water...
Wanted DeSoto Parish man is in custody
STANLEY, La. -- DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who led them on a manhunt that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday afternoon with his capture. Deputies searched an area on U.S. Highway 84 in Stanley looking for Jeffrey Cassels, 43. He was wanted in connection with what was described as a domestic situation, according to the sheriff's office.
Texarkana, Ark. police investigate juvenile gun violence
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are asking for the community's help to curb youth gun violence in Texarkana, Ark. Officers say over the past year, juvenile crime has steadily increased with shootings on both sides of the state line. Police believe most of the crimes are being committed by juveniles 17 and younger.
Benton mother sentenced to 15 years in son's death
BENTON, La. – A Benton mother who plead guilty late last year in connection with the poisoning death of her young son was sentenced to 15 years in prison Tuesday in Bossier District Court. District Judge Michael Craig recommended Courtney Seilhammer serve that time in a facility where she...
Shorthanded Tyler Lions drop district game to Longview, 68-62
LONGVIEW — A shorthanded Tyler Lions squad took the Longview Lobos to the brink on Tuesday night inside Lobo Coliseum. Playing with two of their normal varsity players and just eight players total, the Lions dropped a 68-62 decision to the Lobos. Senior Ashad Walker — a four-year varsity...
