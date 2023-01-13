ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout

Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Apple Insider

Goldman Sachs lost $1.2 billion in 2022 mostly because of Apple Card

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Goldman Sachs' consumer credit division lost $1.2 billion in nine months last year, and the losses were primarily related to theApple Card. Goldman's collection of businesses, known as Platform Solutions, lost over $1.2 billion...
Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
NASDAQ

My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

Real estate is an investment vehicle that has minted many millionaires and billionaires throughout history. That's especially true for real estate that is leased out to businesses (i.e., commercial real estate). But commercial real estate was largely a playground reserved for the ultra-wealthy. That is, until the law that made...
Benzinga

5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
msn.com

‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. I know the market is bad, but should we fire him?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Benzinga

Dividend Yields 101: How To Calculate And Use For Your Investment Strategy

Dividend yields can be a critical tool for long-term investors looking to hedge against downside risk or take advantage of upside potential. Investors can make better decisions and perhaps improve the profitability of their investment portfolio by learning how to calculate and use dividend yields. How To Calculate: Divide the...

