Benzinga

Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?

Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Benzinga

5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

'Elon Musk, You Wiped Out $10K In Value Off My 4-Week-Old Tesla Overnight:' Livid Customers Frustrated At Missing Out On Recent Price Cuts

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA U.S. price cut announced on Friday has become a polarizing decision, with stakeholders, including investors, analysts, backers and customers, taking opposing sides regarding its impact. What Happened: Customers who recently bought a Tesla vehicle are livid at having given the short shrift. To understand their grievances...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Benzinga

Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space

SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Benzinga

Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes

Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16. What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD. The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock increased by 10.65% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million. Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares increased by 9.17% to...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Benzinga

Mercantile Bank Earnings Preview

Mercantile Bank MBWM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2023-01-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mercantile Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20. Mercantile Bank bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not...
Benzinga

United Airlines Stock Is Taking Off After Hours: What's Going On?

United Airlines Holdings Inc UAL shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the airline turned in better-than-expected quarterly results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: United Airlines reported fourth-quarter revenue of $12.4 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Benzinga

Is Twitter Just A 'Machine To Control Narrative' For Elon Musk? Why Tesla Stock Paid The Price And Now Looks 'Very Attractive'

Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee has an interesting take on what drove Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the subsequent decline in Tesla Inc TSLA shares. "He can say it's all about free speech. For Elon, it's about having a machine to control narrative because when you're that rich, you need one," Lee said Tuesday afternoon on Benzinga's "Stock Market Movers."

