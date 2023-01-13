Read full article on original website
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday morning. Multiple analysts provided updates on the Elon Musk-led automaker. What Happened: Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained Tesla with a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $350 to $180, citing a bumpy road ahead for the automaker. The Jefferies analyst...
Investors Are Pulling The Plug On Emerson Electric Shares Today: What's Going On?
Emerson Electric Co EMR shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced a proposal to acquire National Instruments Corp NATI. What Happened: Emerson Electric said it submitted a proposal to the National Instruments board to acquire the company for $53 per share in cash. The offer implies an enterprise value of $7.6 billion.
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
5 On-The-Money Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
If You Invested $1,000 When Elon Musk Said Tesla's Stock Price Was Too High, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in 2022, a place where he likes to share his thoughts and opinions. On May 1, 2020, Musk tweeted that he thought the share price of Tesla was too high. The tweet came as a surprise, as many CEOs...
Yes, Elon Musk Is Rich, And So Is Bill Gates: But Who Are The Wealthiest Women In The World?
The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing. The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
'Tesla Has More Levers To Pull Than Any OEM,' Says Analyst: Why He Sees 50% Upside For Stock Despite 'Bumpier' Trajectory
Speed and simplicity are Tesla’s main competitive levers to drive further affordability, resource efficiency says Jefferies analyst. Tesla is bigger than Elon Musk and at the upcoming Investor Day governance will loom larger than critical decisions, he says. Tesla Inc TSLA shares have started to turn the corner, although...
Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes
Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16. What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD. The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking...
Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
Thursday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Colgate-Palmolive Before The Dividend Payout
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Colgate-Palmolive CL. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 cents per share. On Friday, Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
You Have To Make Cars That People Want: Warren Buffett On Elon Musk And Tesla
Legendary investor Warren Buffett praised Tesla Inc TSLA and its CEO Elon Musk in an April 2022 interview. What Happened: Despite the 65% drop in the price of Tesla's stock in 2022, shares are still up over 424% over the last five years. Former CBS journalist Charlie Rose asked Berkshire...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Lucid Diagnostics LUCD shares moved upwards by 10.9% to $1.73 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million. Nymox Pharmaceutical NYMX stock increased by 10.65% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million. Artelo Biosciences ARTL shares increased by 9.17% to...
Shiba Inu Consolidates With Dogecoin, Bitcoin — Can The Crypto Regain This Bellwether?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was popping up about 1.7% higher during Tuesday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which was trading slightly higher. Both Shiba Inu-inspired cryptos had been consolidating since Sunday, along with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Consolidation across the crypto space is needed because many...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Bitsoft 360 Review - Scam or Legit Crypto Trading Platform?
--News Direct-- Due to the uncertainty in the cryptocurrency markets, there is a rising demand for trading platforms that can offer various trading tools and signals to help customers. Bitsoft 360 aims to provide this through its cryptocurrency trading platform. This Bitsoft 360 review will look at how this platform operates and all the features involved.
Is Twitter Just A 'Machine To Control Narrative' For Elon Musk? Why Tesla Stock Paid The Price And Now Looks 'Very Attractive'
Michael Lee Strategy founder Michael Lee has an interesting take on what drove Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and the subsequent decline in Tesla Inc TSLA shares. "He can say it's all about free speech. For Elon, it's about having a machine to control narrative because when you're that rich, you need one," Lee said Tuesday afternoon on Benzinga's "Stock Market Movers."
