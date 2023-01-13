Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming
If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast
Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
WHP announces unprecedented incentives for new state trooper applicants
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) is excited to offer an exceptional opportunity to become a Wyoming State Trooper.
Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023
"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Multiple Deaths, Skyrocketing Costs, Overflows: The History Of Wyoming’s Original Boysen Dam
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Asmus Boysen was a dreamer. Born in Skanderup, Denmark, around 1868, he made his way to America as a youngster and settled in Illinois. When he was 21, he married and moved to Iowa, where he became a millionaire investor in real estate and banking.
svinews.com
Bill could maintain Wyoming abortion access
JACKSON (WNE) — Democrats are pushing to repeal Wyoming’s “trigger ban” on abortions. “I think that the trigger ban is unconstitutional,” said Rep. Mike Yin, a Jackson Democrat. “The issue with the whole thing is that it criminalizes providers.”. The bill’s four co-sponsors are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
Golf.com
Nebraska’s newest gift from the golf gods, Landmand, is a course of biblical proportions
Size matters. Just ask Tad King and Rob Collins. At Sweetens Cove, the Tennessee nine-holer that made their names, the architects were given a small, flat plot, which they shaped into a petite beauty, precisely what the site demanded. Now comes Landmand, their first 18-holer. It, too, fits its setting, but it couldn’t be more different in style and scale.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution’s sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
cowboystatedaily.com
I-80 Off-Road Vehicle Pass-Thru Could Boost Tourism In Southwest Wyoming, Supporters Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing off-road vehicles (ORV) to pass under Interstate 80 near Evanston could grow southwest Wyoming’s tourism exponentially, say proponents of a bill that would greenlight the passage. The passage would connect a network of routes all across that portion of...
Craig Daily Press
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
cowboystatedaily.com
Private Wind Farms Want State To Keep Assessment Authority; Wyo Counties Say That Blows
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would keep property tax assessments with the state – instead of counties – passed unanimously out of the Wyoming Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday. But House Bill 3 didn’t move...
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
1037theriver.com
Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
New legal brief supports controversial Utah rail line opposed by Eagle County and others
The state of Utah has weighed in on Eagle County’s lawsuit to stop federal approval of a rail line that would put oil tankers on the line that parallels the Colorado River on much of the Western Slope. In 2022, Eagle County joined environmental groups including the Center for...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska
Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
newslj.com
Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived
CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
