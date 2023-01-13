ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

K2 Radio

10 Perfectly Acceptable Excuses For Being Late In Wyoming

If there's one thing I hate, it's being late for something. As a matter of fact, if I'm not 5 minutes early, I consider that being late. I think I get that trait from my Grandpa, you knew you had to be ready to go when he was ready or else you were getting left behind. Is his book of reasoning, there is no good reason to be late. The older I get, the more and more I understand. If you were the cause of him not being on-time, you'd know it.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Woman Rides Mustangs Coast To Coast

Just a few generations ago the only way to get cross country was by horse, or walking. With today's modern transportation, who would want to ride a horse cross-country, and why?. Lisanne Fear of Sublette County Wyoming, that's who. She recently took 5 wild mustangs cross country on the American...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Casper Woman Crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming 2023

"Just because you're a mom with a disability doesn't mean you can't continue with day-to-day life." There was only one contestant for the Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming program today, Jan. 14, but the room was full of supporters. Teka Perry was crowned today as the new Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming. During the...
CASPER, WY
svinews.com

Bill could maintain Wyoming abortion access

JACKSON (WNE) — Democrats are pushing to repeal Wyoming’s “trigger ban” on abortions. “I think that the trigger ban is unconstitutional,” said Rep. Mike Yin, a Jackson Democrat. “The issue with the whole thing is that it criminalizes providers.”. The bill’s four co-sponsors are...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Daddy Day Care From The Floor Of The Wyoming Senate

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For at least one of Wyoming’s 93 state lawmakers, Friday was take-your-child-to-work day. Babysitting duties fell to State Sen. Brian Boner, R-Douglas, at a most unfortunate time as he was at the Capitol for the fourth day of the Wyoming Legislature’s 2023 session.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (1/2/23–1/15/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Legislators Worried About Californication Of Wyoming, Introduce Bill Protecting Rodeos

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, R-Cody, is championing legislation that would prevent towns and counties from banning activities like rodeos and other events that use working animals. “The intent of the legislation is to protect legal, law-abiding animal enterprise from the radical...
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
1037theriver.com

Colorado’s Once Prosperous Yarrow Farms is Now Completely Trashed

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A giant facility that once grew 1.5 million pounds of organic produce in Colorado is now eerily abandoned. Once a Prosperous Business. Yarrow Farms, a company owned...
COLORADO STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Nebraska

Nebraska has been the birthplace of several famous actors, comedians, and filmmakers, each of whom have made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. In this article, we will profile five notable figures from Nebraska: Emily Kinney, Lucas Cruikshank, Nick Nolte, Hilary Swank, and Adam DeVine.
NEBRASKA STATE
newslj.com

Effort to take duties from secretary of state revived

CASPER —A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered. Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that...
WYOMING STATE

