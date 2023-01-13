ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Ub Awarded $20 Million Grant to Establish National Institute That Creates AI Technologies to Help Children With Speech, Language Disorders

 3 days ago
WKBW-TV

UB professor addresses racial disparities in east Buffalo neighborhood

BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
BUFFALO, NY
J.M. Lesinski

Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
BUFFALO, NY
schenectadygov.com

Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
YONKERS, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
wnypapers.com

'Died and revived' speaker at 'Strong Heart 2 Soul' luncheon

Congestive heart failure survivor Fatima Mathews is taking her life-changing experience of having “died on the table and been revived” to help educate others on the topic of a healthy heart. Mathews is launching “Strong Heart 2 Soul,” a business consulting firm offering speaking engagements to help others...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State

After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
Niagara Falls Reporter

COVID numbers hold steady in Falls, Niagara County

The Niagara County Department of Health yesterday released its weekly COVID-19 update. Current Report (Jan 11) Previous Report (Jan 4) Total Cases (from start of pandemic) 58,585 58,419. Deaths (from start of pandemic) 626 626. Daily new cases per 100K residents, 7-day avg. 11 10. Percent of Hospital Beds Available,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

