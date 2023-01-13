Ub Awarded $20 Million Grant to Establish National Institute That Creates AI Technologies to Help Children With Speech, Language Disorders

Read full article on original website
BUFFALO, NY — The University at Buffalo Center of Urban Studies released a report in 2021 entitled 'The Harder We Run', which documents the racial disparities impacting east Buffalo residents. Director of the center, Dr. Henry Taylor, found that the top issues impacting residents are racial residential disparity, underdevelopment...
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot Project
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the allocation of $1.5 million dollars in federal funding for the Buffalo, Schenectady, and Yonkers police departments over the next five years to implement a series of pilot programs with the goal of providing an alternative to arrest for youth involved with the justice department and as means of building trust among the police and local community.
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
Fraudulent training scheme uncovered at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station fire department
An Air Force investigation found more than 100 employees got credits for training they did not participate in, 41 instructors submitted false training documents and six supervisors improperly validated them in widespread training fraud at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station fire department.
Congestive heart failure survivor Fatima Mathews is taking her life-changing experience of having “died on the table and been revived” to help educate others on the topic of a healthy heart. Mathews is launching “Strong Heart 2 Soul,” a business consulting firm offering speaking engagements to help others...
National Grid provides $500,000 to WNY customers in need following December's historic blizzard
Company to waive late fees, sponsors Jan. 26 winter savings event to connect Buffalo-area customers with bill options, affordability programs. National Grid will contribute $500,000 to support Western New York individuals and families who continue to recover from the historic blizzard that gripped the region in late December. The funding,...
The three police departments will share $1.5 million in federal funding over the next five years.
Her co-workers at the Response to Love Center call here “one tough cookie”, and Saturday’s actions by Sister Mary Johnice certainly represent why that’s the case. Read more here:
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
Bandits win 4th in a row, WNY college grads make NLL history
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Byrne had six goals and three assists for the Bandits in an 11-9 win against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night at KeyBank Center that was the team’s fourth in a row following a season-opening loss. Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 47 of 56 shots (84%) to win his 39th […]
Expected Snowfall Totals Across New York State
After the hectic and chaotic November and December for winter weather, we have had a relatively quiet start to January. There really hasn't been any significant snowfall to speak of the last two weeks and that's a welcomed change. However, there will be some changes across New York state this weekend, which will bring rain and snow.
FeedMore WNY receives 100,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the Christmas blizzard, Tyson Foods is doing what they can to help out Western New Yorkers who don't know where their next meal will come from. The company donated a truckload of chicken, weighing 100,000 pounds to. . "This is a wonderful donation, especially the...
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
COVID numbers hold steady in Falls, Niagara County
The Niagara County Department of Health yesterday released its weekly COVID-19 update. Current Report (Jan 11) Previous Report (Jan 4) Total Cases (from start of pandemic) 58,585 58,419. Deaths (from start of pandemic) 626 626. Daily new cases per 100K residents, 7-day avg. 11 10. Percent of Hospital Beds Available,...
Regal Cinemas signs come down, as Dipson prepares to take over Niagara Falls theater
Starting Feb. 1, Regal Cinema 12 to become The Capitol Theatre 12 managed by Dipson Theatres Inc. The red Regal Cinemas signs were dismantled and painted over this week, as a new company prepares to take over the movie house. Regional Cinema Operator Dipson Theaters Inc. recently announced it signed...
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
These 10 Bakeries Should Be Considered For Best In Buffalo
When you shop local, your support goes directly back into the local businesses of Western New York and in our economy. But what shops are locally owned in Western New York?. Well, when it comes to bakeries, there are a few places you can go for a bagel, pastry, breakfast, and a cup of coffee.
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
