thedigitalfix.com
The Last of Us TV series – does the dog survive?
Does the dog survive the Last of Us TV series? After years of anticipation, The Last of Us has been adapted by HBO for television. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, respectively, the main survivors in the horrific quest across America. They’re joined in the horror series...
Digital Trends
The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us
HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
purewow.com
Kelly Ripa Fans Thrilled to Have Her Back on 'Live' After Producer Told Her 'You Have to Leave' Last Week
After skipping out on two episodes of Live with Kelly and Ryan earlier this month, co-host Kelly Ripa made her return on Monday, January 9—except her comeback was short-lived, because she still had a lingering symptom after recovering from her illness. The symptom in question? Her raspy voice, which...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
ETOnline.com
Christina Applegate Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate reached a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards as her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate posed for photos inside the ceremony alongside Julia Roberts. The actress also showed off her fresh...
‘Family Guy’: Mila Kunis Asked For Meg to Get a Makeover
Mila Kunis asked for her 'Family Guy' character, Meg, to get a makeover after many years of bad clothes and jokes about her looks.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year
There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
thedigitalfix.com
Stranger Things star says song from the TV series is following her
The hit Netflix series Stranger Things season 4 was packed with drama and story progression – and we can’t wait for Stranger Things season 5. However, the last entry of the horror series was also packed with viral titbits that took the internet by storm when it was released in 2022.
thedigitalfix.com
Avatar 2 has a line from Titanic James Cameron forgot he used
What do Avatar 2 and Titanic have in common? Sure, they’re both James Cameron movies. Yeah, water features pretty significantly in both, but what else? Well, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the phrase “I see you” features pretty prominently in both the ‘90s movie and 2022 movie.
13 Changes "The Last Of Us" TV Show Made To The Game, And 9 Things They Kept The Same
I am ready to cry again.
Twisters: 5 Quick Things We Know About The Twister Sequel
Here's what we know so far about the Twister sequel, Twisters.
Netflix thriller What Happened to Monday is being called one of the best movies people have seen
If you're looking for a good, old-fashioned thriller to sink your teeth into, then look no further than this Netflix sensation that fans are hailing as one of the 'best movies they've ever seen'. First released in 2017, What Happened to Monday is currently available to stream on the platform...
Netflix's number one film Don't Say a Word is giving viewers 'chills'
A 22-year-old movie has somehow ended up taking top spot for the current most popular film on Netflix and people are equal parts confused and thrilled. Don't Say a Word is a 2001 flick starring Michael Douglas as psychiatrist Dr Nathan Conrad, who is invited to examine patient Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy) and is told she's only pretending to be insane to hide from a gang.
wegotthiscovered.com
An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration
George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
wegotthiscovered.com
Arguably Michael Bay’s most mind-numbingly awful actioner makes shock resurgence atop Netflix
There are few Hollywood directors out there who have been more consistently associated with mindless, trashy movies than Michael Bay. Mixing somewhat of an auteur vision with the flexibility to accommodate commercial filmmaking, you always know when you’re watching one of his films. While his early days saw some...
‘Frasier’ Revival Recasts ‘Mad Men’ Actor in Pivotal Role, Fans Erupt
Fans who had been looking forward to seeing the Frasier revival starring Kelsey Grammer on Paramount+ are a bit ticked off. They hoped to see Trevor Einhorn come on back as Frasier’s son Freddy Crane. But the Mad Men actor got the boot. British actor Jack Cutmore-Scott is coming on board to play Freddy.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thunderbolts’ star who has won 9 Emmys admits she joined the MCU to gain respect from her family
What’s a body got to do to get a little respect at home? Apparently, it isn’t enough to star in possibly the most well-known sitcom of all time and follow that up with an acclaimed political satire — not to mention multiple Emmy and SAG award wins — sometimes, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus has found, you gotta go out and become a whole superhero/villain.
HBO's The Last Of Us finally explains exactly how the outbreak started
The Last of Us does deviate slightly from the game in a small number of ways, such as the inclusion of new characters never before seen in the original. And, while we do get a sense of how the infection spread so devastatingly, the show starts with an interview with a scientist who hypothesises how a strain of the Cordyceps fungus might mutate.
New Shows to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, and Showtime the Week of Jan. 16, 2023
Find out what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 16, 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?
Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.
