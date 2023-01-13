ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
thedigitalfix.com

The Last of Us TV series – does the dog survive?

Does the dog survive the Last of Us TV series? After years of anticipation, The Last of Us has been adapted by HBO for television. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, respectively, the main survivors in the horrific quest across America. They’re joined in the horror series...
Digital Trends

The 5 best TV shows and movies you should watch if you liked HBO’s The Last of Us

HBO’s long-awaited adaptation of Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us has finally made its television debut. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the story follows a man who guides a teenage girl across the United States in the hopes of finding a cure for a fungal virus that has turned most of the world’s populace into flesh-eating zombies.
ETOnline.com

Christina Applegate Shines at Critics Choice Awards Amid MS Battle

Christina Applegate reached a new milestone in her health journey! On Thursday, the Dead To Me star attended the 2023 Critics Choice Awards as her first award ceremony, since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Applegate posed for photos inside the ceremony alongside Julia Roberts. The actress also showed off her fresh...
murphysmultiverse.com

RUMOR: Marvel Studios’ ‘Ghost Rider’ May Release This Year

There are many characters that people want to see join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We’ve already had a smorgasbord of new additions throughout the last few years, especially in the ambitious Multiverse Saga. Yet, that hasn’t stopped other rumors making the rounds on who else might have their future. Werewolf by Night, especially, introduced a more horror-centric corner of the MCU opening up many more potentially getting their own chance at a similar adaptation through a Special Presentation.
thedigitalfix.com

Stranger Things star says song from the TV series is following her

The hit Netflix series Stranger Things season 4 was packed with drama and story progression – and we can’t wait for Stranger Things season 5. However, the last entry of the horror series was also packed with viral titbits that took the internet by storm when it was released in 2022.
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar 2 has a line from Titanic James Cameron forgot he used

What do Avatar 2 and Titanic have in common? Sure, they’re both James Cameron movies. Yeah, water features pretty significantly in both, but what else? Well, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the phrase “I see you” features pretty prominently in both the ‘90s movie and 2022 movie.
Tyla

Netflix's number one film Don't Say a Word is giving viewers 'chills'

A 22-year-old movie has somehow ended up taking top spot for the current most popular film on Netflix and people are equal parts confused and thrilled. Don't Say a Word is a 2001 flick starring Michael Douglas as psychiatrist Dr Nathan Conrad, who is invited to examine patient Elisabeth Burrows (Brittany Murphy) and is told she's only pretending to be insane to hide from a gang.
wegotthiscovered.com

An abysmal horror sequel starring future Oscar winners that took 27 years to release wins bizarre admiration

George Clooney has won two Academy Awards from eight nominations in six different categories, while Laura Dern has an Oscar of her own from three nods. Timothy Spall has been shortlisted for a BAFTA no less than five times, while Charlie Sheen has four Primetime Emmys under his belt, and Johnathan Rhys-Davies has been a part of two billion-dollar franchises. They all co-starred in the same film way back in 1983, but it would be 27 years before Grizzly II: Revenge finally saw the light of day.
GAMINGbible

HBO's The Last Of Us finally explains exactly how the outbreak started

The Last of Us does deviate slightly from the game in a small number of ways, such as the inclusion of new characters never before seen in the original. And, while we do get a sense of how the infection spread so devastatingly, the show starts with an interview with a scientist who hypothesises how a strain of the Cordyceps fungus might mutate.
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Whale – can I stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie?

Can you stream Brendan Fraser’s new movie The Whale? Brendan Fraser’s big comeback has been cemented with his latest movie, The Whale. This new movie centres on Brendan Fraser’s Charlie, a man who has struggled with his weight, and who lives alone, disconnected from his family. In the drama movie, Charlie attempts to reconnect with his daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink. Our The Whale review described the picture as “painfully beautiful”, and Fraser’s performance is behind a lot of that emotional heft.

