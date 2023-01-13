Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Dak Prescott
The Cowboys defeated the Buccaneers in convincing fashion on Monday night in large part because of Dak Prescott's performance. Prescott completed 25-of-33 pass attempts for 305 yards with four touchdowns. He also had 24 yards and a score on the ground. Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fire Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just concluding a disappointing season following a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card playoff rounds, potentially squandering the end of quarterback Tom Brady's incredible career.
Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys
Troy Aikman says Tom Brady is the most unathletic quarterback in the NFL. The post Troy Aikman Slaps Tom Brady With an Unflattering (Yet Accurate) Label Ahead of the Buccaneers’ Playoff Matchup With the Cowboys appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
WGNtv.com
Playoff Fantasy: Trevor Lawrence Stays Hot in Divisional Round
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Tyreek Hill. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
WGNtv.com
Titans to Hire 49ers’ Ran Carthon As General Manager, per Report
The executive has been in San Francisco since 2017. The Titans plan on hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon to be their new general manager, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reports. Carthon had a brief NFL career before becoming a scout for the Falcons in 2008. After four years...
WGNtv.com
LeBron Eclipses 38K Career Points As March to Passing Kareem Continues
The Lakers superstar is inching closer and closer to setting the NBA’s all-time scoring record. View the original article to see embedded media. LeBron James added another major milestone to his résumé Sunday night as he continues his march to passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first place on the all-time scoring list.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson sparks outrage by wearing Eagles' Jalen Hurts jersey to game vs. Wizards
Still in the middle of his first season with the New York Knicks, newly minted star Jalen Brunson might have a thing or two to learn about the city's rabid fanbase. On Wednesday, Brunson arrived at Madison Square Garden ahead of the Knicks' matchup against the Washington Wizards, rocking a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. To Make matters worse, Brunson was rocking the No. 1 of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Comments / 0