The Big Vaschstuppe
5d ago
So here we have migrants recently removed from a stone age culture doing animal sacrifice in their backyards to their deity of choice after taking over city government. And it's considered progress in a modern society? Apparently only in Hamtramistan, where time stands still and an episode of The Twilight Zone is a daily occurrence
