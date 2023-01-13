Read full article on original website
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road
The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
westsidenewsny.com
SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills
Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
Orchard Park police “confident nobody in distress” after male goes missing after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following Sunday’s Bills game, Orchard Park police asked for the public’s assistance in locating a male who may be in the area of Highmark Stadium after he was reported missing. As of 1:15 a.m. Monday, police said they are “confident nobody is currently in distress” after searching the ravine area […]
WHEC TV-10
Brighton school district settles lawsuit with former student for $1.75 million
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – The Brighton Central School District has settled with a former student for $1.75 million. The lawsuit was brought under the New York State Child Victims Act by a person who went to Brighton High School in the 1980s. News10NBC reached out to the school district for...
Bandits win 4th in a row, WNY college grads make NLL history
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Josh Byrne had six goals and three assists for the Bandits in an 11-9 win against the Georgia Swarm on Saturday night at KeyBank Center that was the team’s fourth in a row following a season-opening loss. Bandits goaltender Matt Vinc stopped 47 of 56 shots (84%) to win his 39th […]
POLITICO
‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo
With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
Trains Abruptly Halted Around Buffalo, New York
It was a busy night for emergency crews in and around Buffalo, New York. As the heavy rains ended and the heavy wet snow began, there were a variety of issues that first responders were faced with. There were reports of a shooting in Depew on Thursday night and that...
Local superintendent reacts to Hochul’s proposed state education plans
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Superintendents around Monroe County are reacting to new plans and goals laid out by Governor Kathy Hochul in her state of the state address. Particularly with funding to support mental health for students and changes in the foundation aid formula for districts in need. When coming out of virtual learning […]
Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot
Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
wnypapers.com
Grand Island Town Board reorganizes for 2023
Session includes numerous appointments, resolutions and approvals. The Town of Grand Island Town Board got down to business for 2023 at its Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting. The session included a number of procedural appointments, resolutions and approvals to set the stage for town government in the year ahead. Board actions...
Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
'Egg-streme': Egg prices double
If you eat eggs then you probably know you are now paying historic prices. The cost of eggs has doubled since November prices and it’s a nearly 60-percent hike from a year ago.
Amherst man arraigned for drunk driving, causing crash in Grand Island
An Amherst man was arraigned on Thursday afternoon before a Grand Island Court judge on one count of Driving While Intoxicated and one count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors). Read more here:
Food Network Winner Debuts Damar Hamlin Snow Sculpture
Artist Eric Jones created a snow sculpture of Damar Hamlin at Buffalo Waterfront, leaving fans in awe, and continuing the celebrations for Damar's homecoming.
WKBW-TV
Town of Tonawanda plumbing company serviced hundreds of customers free of charge amid Blizzard '22
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Genesis of the Buffalo Blizzard of '22 brought in whiteout conditions bright and early at 8 a.m., on that dreadful Friday leading into Christmas weekend. "Yeah, we didn't know what to expect. It started Friday morning. We didn't know what we were...
Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years
It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
SWAT team, state police arrest ‘high risk’ person in Rochester Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A “high risk” individual has been taken into custody following a SWAT team operation Saturday afternoon, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. At around 3:30 p.m. MCSO SWAT team members and New York State Police executed an arrest warrant on Hudson Avenue. As the person is the subject of […]
This Upstate New York Metropolis Was Named One of the Best Fishing Spots in America
When you think of fishing in New York, what location does you mind take you to? Maybe on a little lake in the Adirondacks or a river near the Canadian border like the St. Lawrence?. While places like the Adirondacks or St. Lawrence River are great, those are not the...
wutv29.com
Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
