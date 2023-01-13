ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Brand New Mighty Taco Coming to Depew, Transit Road

The 20th Mighty Taco in Western New York will soon be here! There is a brand new Mighty Taco being built and you may pass the new location all of the time on Transit Road. If you drive by the corner of Walden and Transit, you have seen different chapters at 5760 Transit Rd, Depew, NY 14043. It was built for Dunkin' Donuts, then was changed to Checkers. Now, if you drive by you will see the sign down and crews working on the building.
DEPEW, NY
westsidenewsny.com

SUNY Brockport graduate lands dream job with Buffalo Bills

Lydia Aroune remembers sitting in one of her SUNY Sport Management classes last spring listening to an alum share tales of his experience working for the Buffalo Bills. “I was captivated,” Aroune says. When Gregg Pastore, the senior director of digital media strategy for the Bills, finished his presentation,...
BROCKPORT, NY
POLITICO

‘Anger, pain and grief’ in Buffalo

With help from Jesse Naranjo, Jesús Rodríguez, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur, a Trump DOJ appointee, as special counsel to oversee the Biden classified documents case. Embattled freshman GOP Rep. George Santos continues resisting calls to resign, plus the debate over gas stoves sparks debate in Washington. First, though, we focus on the man leading Buffalo, N.Y., which has been beset by a cascade of tragedies dating back to last year.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Depew, New York On Edge After Woman Shot

Residents in Depew are on edge following reports about a shooting that took place on Thursday evening. Details are still being gathered and the investigation continues according to police. Depew and Cheektowaga police are part of the investigation in to the shooting that took place at 51 Darwin in Depew.
DEPEW, NY
wnypapers.com

Grand Island Town Board reorganizes for 2023

Session includes numerous appointments, resolutions and approvals. The Town of Grand Island Town Board got down to business for 2023 at its Jan. 3 reorganizational meeting. The session included a number of procedural appointments, resolutions and approvals to set the stage for town government in the year ahead. Board actions...
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo house fire causes $210k in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages. Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg apartment complex fire under investigation

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire at an apartment complex in Hamburg on Sunday afternoon is under investigation. The fire occurred at the Claire Court Apartments on South Park Avenue, which was in the process of being renovated after a fire a year ago. Hamburg firefighters got to the scene around 12:15 p.m. Sunday. There […]
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Erie Co. D.A. addresses blizzard looting aftermath

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Several neighborhood stores in the city of Buffalo remain closed after being hit by looters the weekend of the blizzard. Three more suspects were arraigned this week, bringing the total to eleven people formally charged for stealing from stores at the height of the storm. The Erie...
BUFFALO, NY

