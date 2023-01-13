ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
B102.7

VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota

Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
HUMBOLDT, SD
B102.7

How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?

People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota

From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
B102.7

Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska

Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
NEBRASKA STATE
B102.7

Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show

It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question

Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside

It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]

Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
IOWA STATE
B102.7

This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy