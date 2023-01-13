Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota
Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
How Many South Dakotans Own Guns?
People choose to live in South Dakota for a number of reasons. If you're the type of person that likes a variety of weather, we certainly offer that. The outdoors is another big reason people choose to call the Rushmore state home, there's no shortage of wide open space and scenic beauty in this state.
Top Ten Most Mispronounced Towns in all of South Dakota
From the Black Hills to Falls Park and everywhere in between; the Mount Rushmore State has a huge number of peculiar names for its towns. Ask any out-of-stater to pronounce them and you'll surely be in for a good laugh. Heck, many South Dakotans themselves have trouble pronouncing these places.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
The Poster That’s Hung on the Walls of South Dakota Farms for 40 Years
If you lived on a farm or visited a farm in the last 40 years you probably recognize these two little tykes. Actually, if you were in just about any shed, workshop, garage, or kitchen in farm country across North America in the 1980s and 90s you probably recognize these two miniature farmers.
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
How Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota Rank As a Safe Driving States
How safe are you when you head out on any road? That's a question that has been on a lot of minds lately thanks to our wintry weather and what seems to be an early crop of serious potholes. But overall how safe are the roads in the U.S.? According...
Minnesota’s U of St. Thomas Announces Massive Upgrades Following Donation
The University of St. Thomas recently joined the Summit League in Men's and Women's basketball in 2021, and now the Tommies are continuing their expansion athletically following a generous donation. According to the official site:. The single largest monetary gift ever given to a Minnesota university will bring hockey onto...
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
This Minnesota Officer Should Have Been A Pro Hockey Player
This is could be the most satisfying police takedown video you'll see in a while. The video from MN Safety says a suspect allegedly rammed a Minneapolis police car and fled the scene. The traffic cam video below picks up the end of the action. You'll see the suspect's Jeep...
1Million Pounds Of Ice In The GIANT Minnesota Ice Maze [VIDEO]
You would think weekly snow storms would be enough to satisfy those who love the winter months. Not in Minnesota! Let's talk ice. Tucked into the suburb of Egan is an icy labyrinth known as the Minnesota Ice Maze. At the Viking Lakes complex visitors can explore this giant life-size...
‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Couldn’t Answer Easy Iowa Question
Sometimes people can say the most shocking things. Other times, they can be speechless especially on national television game shows. "Jeopardy!" is known to have contestants that are just stumped by the simplest answers. On a recent episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, host Mayim Bialik posed this question to Comedian Patton...
This Building Could Fit Every Resident of South Dakota Inside
It's a building so large that it could fit every resident of South Dakota inside and there would still be enough room to space everyone out three feet apart. At 699,000 square feet, the new Amazon fulfillment center in north Sioux Falls is the largest building in the city and probably the state of South Dakota.
Walmart to Bag ‘Plastic Bags’ in Some States, is South Dakota One?
With the start of the New Year, national retailer Walmart has decided to start bagging all of the single-use plastic bags at the registers in its stores located in New York, Connecticut, and Colorado. Many states are beginning to crack down on the use of plastics as the "go green"...
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
Iowa’s Hilarious Husband Calling Contest is Real [VIDEO]
Right when you think you've seen it all - you really haven't. The proof is in the video as we go to Iowa's famous Husband Calling Contest' held each year at the Iowa State Fair. And frankly, these contestants and their techniques are downright hilarious. The video, from Iowa Public...
This Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Has Iowa’s Best Tacos
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0