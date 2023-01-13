Read full article on original website
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorback Brew 1/16: So Much Speed
Good morning. There’s starting your week well… and then there’s Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira winning the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship with a 23-under par score and receiving invitations to play in The Masters Tournament, the Open Championship, the U.S. Open, the Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur Championship later this year. Congrats, Mateo!
Tennessee falls in AP Poll after loss to Kentucky
Tennessee basketball dropped four spots to No. 9 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. The Vols beat Vanderbilt 77-68 last Tuesday night, but fell to Kentucky 63-56 on Saturday afternoon to lose its first conference game of the season. The Vols are one of...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Vies with Contenders like Tennessee for Ronnie Wingo’s 5-Star Little Brother
Wingo is a familiar name for Arkansas football fans, as many remember running back Ronnie Wingo Jr. and his touchdown on a wheel route in the 2010 Alabama game. That play may still be shown on replays around the state, but nowadays, it’s another Wingo garnering plenty of recruiting attention — Ronnie’s little brother, five-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo at St. Louis University High.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Episode 190: Saylor Poffenbarger
Transferring is hard. Sure, in the era of the transfer portal, it’s easier than ever to find a new home. But going through the actual process? It can take a toll. Fortunately for Arkansas, Saylor Poffenbarger chose right the second time, transferring to the Razorbacks from UConn. And she hasn’t looked back. Poffenbarger has already earned four SEC Freshman of the Week honors, and has her eyes set on being the league’s freshman of the year. And she has plenty of motivation to achieve those goals. Saylor plays in honor of her late brother, who passed away tragically at age 4.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shamar Easter, one-time Arkansas commit, clarifies future with Hogs
Shamar Easter is back in the fold at Arkansas. The 2023 tight end prospect originally committed to the Razorbacks but then backed off that pledge last month after Arkansas tight end coach Dowell Loggains left to take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina. On Sunday, however, Easter announced via...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Henderson, former Arkansas OL, announces transfer commitment
Marcus Henderson is leaving Arkansas to return home. The former offensive lineman for the Razorbacks has announced that he has committed to Memphis after he entered the transfer portal nearly a month ago. The Memphis, Tennessee native was the 21st Arkansas player to enter the portal since August. He was injured for most of 2022, appearing in 2 games in 2021 and 5 games his freshman season, mostly on special teams, in 2020.
Tyrone Broden commits to Arkansas
Arkansas has landed another key addition at wide receiver in Bowling Green transfer Tyrone Broden. The 6-7, 210-pound receiver went public with his decision on Sunday, becoming the Razorbacks’ ninth scholarship transfer addition of the offseason. Broden took a late official visit at Arkansas over the weekend and chose...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Domineck, former Arkansas defender, announces Pac-12 commitment
Former Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck will continue his college football career at Colorado, as he announced on Twitter on Sunday morning. This marks the third time he has transferred, originally beginning his college football career at Georgia Tech before coming over to Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. He was listed as a 3-star recruit in the 2018 class out of Lakeland (Fla.) George W. Jenkins Senior. The other Power 5 offers Domineck held at the time came from Iowa State, Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
Arkansas' Eric Musselman bemoans lack of 'competitive nature' after loss to Vanderbilt
What once was a promising Arkansas season has turned sour in a hurry. The Hogs gave up 63 points in the second half of Saturday’s 97-84 loss to Vanderbilt. Arkansas has now lost three games in a row, and five-star phenom Nick Smith Jr. is not walking through that door anytime soon as his battle with a nagging knee injury continues.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Seniors Led the Way to a Hogs Win
Fayetteville, Ark. – Arkansas Swimming and Diving won 13 events as a team on Saturday afternoon to score a victory over Little Rock in the Razorback’s first meet of 2023. Razorback divers Regan Caufield, Gaby Bortnick, and Malea Martinez all scored personal-bests in one-meter and three-meter dive events, while grad students Kobie Melton, Alessia Feraguti, and Andrea Sansores all won multiple swimming events.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Britton Wilson breaks 600m collegiate record at Arkansas Invite
FAYETTEVILLE – Razorback Britton Wilson opened the indoor track season with a collegiate record as runner-up in the 600m on Friday evening during the Arkansas Invitational held at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Wilson posted a time of 1:25.16 over the distance, breaking the previous collegiate record of 1:25.80...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
SHOW 8: Eric Musselman Live Tonight (Jan. 16)
FAYETTEVILLE – The eighth edition of Eric Musselman Live will take place tonight (Jan. 16) at Sassy’s Barbeque and Grille (on Steamboat Drive off Wedington). The show will be broadcast live from 7-8 pm and carried across the Learfield Razorback Sports Network. Head coach Eric Musselman, Chuck Barrett...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Three Razorbacks in the Top 5 at Latin America Amateur
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico – All four Razorbacks at the 2023 Latin America Amateur Championship will be playing the weekend and three of those are among the top five after 36 holes. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira is second at -9 and one stroke back and Julian Perico is third...
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
fox5ny.com
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
talkbusiness.net
Centerton multifamily (232 units) sells for $45.16 million
An upscale apartment complex in Benton County sold recently for $45.16 million. Elevate Den Centerton Multifamily Property Owner LLC bought Phases I and II of Watercolors of Centerton at 1709 E. Centerton Blvd. in Centerton. Can-Ark Diamond Realty, led by Rich Richardson, was the seller. The acquisition includes 232 units, which equals $194,655 per unit.
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
KHBS
Former governor's son arrested on drug charges in Benton County
The son of former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is being held in the Benton County Jail on drug charges. Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office arrested William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, Friday on several charges, including "possession of a controlled substance" and "simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms." No...
