The healthcare sector breathes new life into patients every day the world over. Aiding this noble endeavor is healthcare data that acts like oxygen to a healthcare facility and the industry at large. And there’s plenty of help coming from it too, seeing that this sector constitutes 30% of the overall data generated globally by industries across niches. The CAGR for healthcare data is expected to be at 36% in 2025, more than any other sector.

