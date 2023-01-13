Read full article on original website
waste360.com
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Partnership for PET Recycling
Carbios and Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, announce today an exclusive long-term global strategic partnership. This major agreement ensures the long-term production and supply of Carbios’ proprietary PET-degrading enzymes at an industrial scale for the world’s first biological PET-recycling plant due to start production in 2025 in Longlaville (France), as well as Carbios’ future licensee customers.
agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
ffnews.com
Ingenico announces strategic PPaaS partnership with Klarna
Ingenico, a global leader in payments acceptance solutions, and Klarna, the global leader in the generational shift away from credit cards, today announced a global strategic partnership that will facilitate the roll out of Klarna’s flexible payment options at the point of sale using PPaaS, Ingenico’s innovative, cloud Payments Platform as a Service.
healthcareguys.com
Understanding the Significance and Challenges Associated with Clinical Data
The healthcare sector breathes new life into patients every day the world over. Aiding this noble endeavor is healthcare data that acts like oxygen to a healthcare facility and the industry at large. And there’s plenty of help coming from it too, seeing that this sector constitutes 30% of the overall data generated globally by industries across niches. The CAGR for healthcare data is expected to be at 36% in 2025, more than any other sector.
7 Tips for College Graduates Looking to Jump Into the Small Business World
Interested in acting on your entrepreneurial ambitions right out of college? Here are seven tips to get started.
salestechstar.com
Swiftly Systems, Inc. Digitally Enables 15,000 SMBs to Compete with E-Commerce and Retail Giants
Swiftly’s industry-leading retail media technology and solutions drive digital transformation and accelerate growth across thousands of food retailers and convenience stores. Swiftly, a best-in-class retail technology company that delivers omnichannel tools for enterprise retailers, today announced the release of its new, much-requested SMB platform. This launch democratizes access to...
yankodesign.com
AI-powered crop scouting robot promises better yields with sensible farming
Monitoring crops and taking care of them over a period of time is not an easy task. Right from the moment the seeds are sown to their harvesting time. A lot can go haywire if the right surveillance is not done. Things like pest infestation, the spread of disease, and...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
aiexpress.io
Seek AI Raises $7.5m in Pre-Seed and Seed Funding
a New York-based developer of AI-powered clever information options, raised $7.5M in Pre-Seed and Seed funding. The spherical was led by Conviction Companions, and Battery Ventures, with participation from Bob Muglia, Tristan Useful, Mustafa Suleyman and NJP Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed...
thepennyhoarder.com
Hims & Hers, a Telehealth Platform, Is Hiring a Customer Experience Agent
Hims & Hers, a telehealth platform, is hiring a customer experience agent. This is a full-time remote position. You must live in the United States to be considered. You’ll be required to respond to customer questions via email, phone, chat and messaging systems. Questions must be resolved quickly and accurately. You also should be knowledgeable about Hims & Hers products.
dcd.com
Q1 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Snapshot Now Available
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation has released the Q1 2023 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Snapshot, an indispensable information resource for industry participants. Designed for use in executive briefings and presentations, the presentation slide deck summarizes the current conditions and projections for the U.S. economy and equipment finance industry with clear, easy-to-digest charts and short narratives of key trends.
salestechstar.com
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Farm Progress America, January 16, 2023
Max Armstrong shares some thoughts on the National Western Stock Show which was canceled two years ago, and it was limited last year. But for the 117th edition, the event is back in a big way. Max quotes Paul Andrews who reports that the event had the highest opening day of all time, almost 60,000 people. Max shares more insights on the big show which now features more than 900 exhibitors and nearly 13,000 animals would be on display.
HCLTech Joins WEF 2023 to Supercharge Global Collaboration for a Sustainable Planet and Inclusive Growth
DAVOS, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- HCLTech, a leading global technology company, is joining governments, businesses and civil society from across the world at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2023 in Davos to facilitate dialogue and collaboration for a sustainable planet and inclusive growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005173/en/ HCLTech pavilion at Promenade66, Davos (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
ISO 20022, Ready? With Chris Stares, valantic FSA
There is strong momentum across the industry to implement and gain value from ISO 20022 rich data, with the revised start date now pushed to 20th March 2023. Chris Stares, Senior Solutions rchitect at valantic FSA discusses the concern over the readiness of banks and financial institutions to meet this looming deadline.
Chetu Sustains Double-Digit Growth in 2022 Amid New Awards, Partnerships and Service Offerings
SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 16, 2023-- Chetu, a leading provider of world-class software development and support services, has announced the details of the company’s growth for the 2022 fiscal year, as well as future projects and partnerships. The company stated that it exceeded $74.48 million in revenue and saw more than 10 percent in growth company-wide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230116005460/en/ Chetu Announces 2022 Growth, Including New Software Delivery Center, Renovated Skill Development Center, and New Florida Office. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
POSIFLEX Expands Success in POS with Superior Supply Chain Resilience
As one of the world’s top five electronic Point of Sale (POS) system suppliers, Posiflex Technology is wrapping up a particularly banner year for 2022, benefiting from vigorous refurbishments in retail and hospitality industries during the post COVID-19 pandemic era. With excellent supply chain management and risk control, Posiflex has been less affected by the global supply crisis resulted from COVID-19 lockdowns and geographical conflicts on top of other risk factors during 2022, and the company is eyeing toward a further leap in its global-leading position.
crowdfundinsider.com
CCAF Publishes State of Suptech Report, Regulators Step Up Utilization of Technology to Monitor Financial Services
The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance (CCAF), Cambridge SupTech Lab, has published a report on the emerging arena of supervisory technology (Suptech) that aims to improve the regulation of financial services firms. While some view Regtech and Suptech as two sides of the same coin, CCAF’s inaugural State of SupTech Report 2022 targets specifically the current state of digital technology from the perspective of regulatory agencies worldwide.
takeitcool.com
Global Drywall Market to be Driven by the Increasing Application of Drywalls in Residential and Commercial Construction Projects in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Drywall Market Size, Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global drywall market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, applications, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the...
