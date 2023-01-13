Read full article on original website
Russian hackers are trying to get the worst out of ChatGPT
Russian cybercriminals have been discovered trying to circumvent the restrictions on ChatGPT and use the advanced AI-powered chatbot for their nefarious purposes. Check Point Research (CPR) said they spotted multiple discussions on underground forums where hackers discussed various methods, including using stolen payment cards to pay for upgraded user accounts on OpenAI, bypassing geofencing restrictions, and using a “Russian semi-legal online SMS service” to register ChatGPT.
2022 saw a huge rise in cyberattacks
Cyberattacks saw a significant rise in 2022, mostly due to the increase in organizations going virtual to combat the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rise of smaller and more agile hacker and ransomware groups, new research has said. A report from Check Point Research (CPR) claims that, year-on-year,...
What is Tor and how does it work?
If you're keen to keep your online activities to yourself then Tor is a great option and well worth adding to your privacy toolkit. Tor is a custom browser, which comes complete with clever open-source technology that uses some very smart tricks to protect your web anonymity. The software accesses...
AMD has revealed a whole host of CPU security flaws
AMD has found, and patched, almost three dozen vulnerabilities in both its consumer and business products. In an update on its website, the CPU giant detailed a total of 31 patches for security issue, some of which were high-severity. Three vulnerabilities affect Ryzen processors (opens in new tab), for desktop...
Thousands of Norton LifeLock customer accounts hacked
Norton LifeLock has announced that a large number customer accounts have been affected by a breach. A customer notice from Gen Digital, Norton's parent company, claimed that the breach was likely the result of a credential stuffing attack, where threat actors use lists of previously exposed passwords to hack into numerous accounts used by victims, on the presumption that they will have used the same password for multiple services.
Best free email services for 2023
Since the first email systems were invented decades ago, one thing has been relatively consistent; most of the biggest services on the planet remain free to use. You can get started without spending cash, whether it's Gmail, iCloud, Outlook, or Yahoo Mail. That doesn't mean all email services are the same because they are not.
TikTok faces massive fine for insufficient cookie opt-out information
The body behind data protection in France - Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés (CNIL (opens in new tab)) - has issued a €5 million fine against TikTok UK and TikTok Ireland for failing to provide sufficient information about cookie usage on its site. Following a series...
CircleCI confirms customer data was stolen in malware-powered hack
CircleCi has confirmed that a recent security incident it has been investigating was malware-powered grand theft data. The company revealed the news in a blog post (opens in new tab) that described what recently happened, what it did to minimize the damage, and how it plans on keeping its users safe in the future.
Thousands of WordPress sites could be at risk, so patch now
Three popular ecommerce plugins for WordPress (WP) installations, open to SQL injection attacks since December 2022, have been patched, protecting businesses from threat actors modifying or deleting their websites. The three affected plugins, as discovered by Tenable security researcher Joshua Martinelle (opens in new tab) (via BleepingComputer (opens in new...
DigiBoxx review
DigiBoxx is a new company, founded in 2020, so while it’s easy to compare it to more established brands, it’s only in its infancy and may get substantially better as time goes on. Its goal is to be the go-to Indian digital asset management for all types of individuals and businesses, but with no clear customer in mind, does this mean that they both suffer?
Brave browser wants to help users access Tor easier
Users of the Brave browser can now do their part in the fight against online censorship following the latest update. The Brave 1.47 version allows users everywhere to turn their devices into a proxy service to grant people worldwide access to the Tor browser. This isn't the first move the...
Microsoft Defender goes haywire, deletes Start menu icon, Taskbar and more
A recent update to Microsoft Defender has led some Windows users to lose shortcuts to their programs. The bizarre issue resulted in Windows icons and applications shortcuts being removed from the Taskbar and Start Menu without any warning. Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 users appear to have been affected,...
What is VPN Gate and should you trust it?
VPN Gate is an open-source VPN project that was originally created at the University of Tsukuba in Japan. It offers internet users access to secure VPN networks from anywhere in the world. Being an academic project, VPN Gate - sometimes stylized as VPNGate - is free to use, which might be its most appealing aspect.
Intel and Microsoft are operating in Russia once again
Russian media has claimed that Intel and Microsoft have started up their business in Russia and Belarus once again following an inital stop as a result of the former's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on the country. Intel had reportedly suspended all shipments to Russia in February...
