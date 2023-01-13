Randall Lee Frederic, age 53, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 12,2023, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service, to celebrate his life, will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service, for visitation. Randy was born June 19,1969, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Jeri Lynnette Jorgenson and Gerald Lee Frederic. He worked a multitude of jobs over the years from; industrial, glass work, and multiple estimating fields. There was not a problem he couldn’t fix. Randy requested his body to be donated to science, as did his mother. His body is at the University of Texas Health and Science Center. He was very adamant about this after his short battle with cancer and previous family history of cancer. Randy was known as the BEST dad for the past 24 years and the most LOVING husband of 26 years. He always put family and friends first and always enjoyed time spent with them. His children were his world. Randy enjoyed cooking for everyone, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Marilyn Deshotel, mother Jeri Jorgenson, mother-in-law Pattie LaBorde. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Frederic and two children Mason and Gracie Frederic, sister in law (raised like a daughter) Kellie France, father-in-law Ron LaBorde. Brother Dusty Doiron, sister Lacy Branson and husband Levi. Countless extended family he has met throughout the years. He had many nieces and nephews he truly loved as his own. Addie Belle Branson, Ruby Branson, Sadie Branson, Ayden Marrs, Luke Farley, Brooklyn Doiron, Brodie Doiron, Seth Doiron and Dawson Doiron. Many aunts and uncles on both sides of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at MD Anderson and Best Hospice for the care that was offered for the short time needed. Also special thanks to our closest friends that have been by our side to help through this difficult time.

