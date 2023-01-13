Read full article on original website
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr.
Harold Rudolph Williams, Jr., 81, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 13, 2023, at his home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, January 21, at McDonald Memorial Baptist Church in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Tommy Anthony of McDonald Memorial Baptist Church. Cremation will follow under the direction of Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.
Randall Lee Frederic
Randall Lee Frederic, age 53, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 12,2023, at his home, surrounded by family and friends. A memorial service, to celebrate his life, will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service, for visitation. Randy was born June 19,1969, in Baton Rouge, LA, to Jeri Lynnette Jorgenson and Gerald Lee Frederic. He worked a multitude of jobs over the years from; industrial, glass work, and multiple estimating fields. There was not a problem he couldn’t fix. Randy requested his body to be donated to science, as did his mother. His body is at the University of Texas Health and Science Center. He was very adamant about this after his short battle with cancer and previous family history of cancer. Randy was known as the BEST dad for the past 24 years and the most LOVING husband of 26 years. He always put family and friends first and always enjoyed time spent with them. His children were his world. Randy enjoyed cooking for everyone, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his loved ones. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Marilyn Deshotel, mother Jeri Jorgenson, mother-in-law Pattie LaBorde. He is survived by his wife, Vanessa Frederic and two children Mason and Gracie Frederic, sister in law (raised like a daughter) Kellie France, father-in-law Ron LaBorde. Brother Dusty Doiron, sister Lacy Branson and husband Levi. Countless extended family he has met throughout the years. He had many nieces and nephews he truly loved as his own. Addie Belle Branson, Ruby Branson, Sadie Branson, Ayden Marrs, Luke Farley, Brooklyn Doiron, Brodie Doiron, Seth Doiron and Dawson Doiron. Many aunts and uncles on both sides of the family. The family would like to thank the staff at MD Anderson and Best Hospice for the care that was offered for the short time needed. Also special thanks to our closest friends that have been by our side to help through this difficult time.
Judy “Faye” Gail Sneed
Judy “Faye” Gail Sneed, 63, of Bridge City, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 15, 2023, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas. Officiating will be Pastor Johnathan Green. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
MaryAnn Zerko
MaryAnn Zerko, 84, of Orange, passed away on January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Chaplain Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Visitation will...
Steven Clark Pence
Steven Clark Pence, 64, of Mauriceville, Texas, passed away on January 11, 2023, in Beaumont, Texas. Steve, as he was known to all, was born on October 28, 1958, to Marjorie Robison Dearmond and Herbert Don Pence. Over the years he worked as a tugboat pilot, welder, pipefitter, and plumber. He was an active member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Nederland, Texas. Steve was a lifelong music enthusiast and 1970’s rock aficionado. He was an avid guitar player and enjoyed “jam sessions” with his brothers, Mike and David. He was a follower of Jesus and enjoyed reading the bible given to him by his brother, Mike. He loved his daughters, grandkids, and nieces and nephews and was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “Paw-Paw P.”
Darla Janai Richmond
Darla Janai Richmond, 50, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 12, 2023, at her home. Born in Alexandra, Louisiana, on April 27, 1972, she was the daughter of Daniel William Richmond and Betty Marie (Cox) Richmond. Darla, a strong and diligent provider for her family, was employed as a welder throughout her life and often held several jobs simultaneously to provide for those in her care . She held a special place in her heart for flowers, birds, animals, and gardening. Darla was the best mother ever and caretaker to all she knew and was always taking people in. She had a great sense of humor and was known for constantly helping others. Darla cared deeply about helping children develop their confidence and was a very big supporter of 4-H. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren who referred to her as Grandma. Darla’s memory will go on to be cherished by all who knew and loved her. She was the best sister anyone has ever had, and she will be especially missed in that role.
MLK March Held Monday
In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Monday morning a group of more than 100 walked from Mt. Sinai Church near 2nd and John St. down to the Orange Pavilion approximately a mile away. There a program was held with several speakers. Below are some photos from the event.
School Board Appreciation
January is School Board Appreciation Month and we say thank you to our area school board members and superintendents, for serving our students and for representing the entire community. We don’t think many would argue that these are the most complicated school years in history. Budgets, technology, shortages, social media...
LCE Artwork on Exhibit
The Stark Museum of Art opened its “Art: It’s Elementary!” exhibition last week, featuring the work of eight LCE second graders. The students will be recognized on Saturday, January 21st at 2:00 p.m., and their artwork will be on display at the museum through March 11th. The...
Do Well Be Well
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension of Orange County will be holding free Do Well Be Well with Diabetes classes. Join us in learning how to prevent and control your type 2 diabetes, eat healthy and much more to control your diabetes. The series will last for 5 classes on March 9, 16, 23, 30, and April 6 and will be from 6 PM to 8 PM. They will be held at the Orange County Extension Office in the Orange County Convention and Expo Center on 11475 FM 1442, Orange, TX. To get the full educational benefit, you need to attend all 5 classes if possible. Call the Extension Office at 409-882-7010 to sign-up for this series.
Newton Co. Sheriff’s Report
MISSING PERSON- JOSHUA IAN LARKIN: Mr. Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office(409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
No Timeline On Swing Bridge (UPDATE)
Jan. 17 – Swing Bridge has reopened. When you look at the history of the East Roundbunch Swing Bridge between Bridge City and Orange, it reads:. Is it jinxed? “I don’t know,” Pct. 3 Commissioner Kirk Roccaforte. “Maybe.”. The current closure started Dec. 23 when...
House Fire in West Orange
Firefighters in West Orange were woke up early Monday morning with a house fire on Crockett St. The call came in around 4:15am from 2120 Crockett. Firefighters found the home fully engulfed when they arrived. Neighbors said they haven’t seen anyone around the home in sometime. WOFD Chief David...
One person taken to hospital following shooting in Beaumont Tuesday, investigation underway
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one person injured. The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Lindbergh Drive. The call regarding the shooting came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. Officer Haley Morrow told 12News that one person was taken to...
Two Busted With Drugs
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, The Orange County Narcotics Division, with the assistance of the Orange County CID and Patrol Divisions, and the Vidor Police Department, executed a narcotics search and arrest warrant located at 790 W. Tram Road #52-A in Vidor. This search warrant was obtained following an investigation...
Officer shot twice, saved by bulletproof vest, two in custody
There were very tense moments in Newton County late Saturday morning when a law enforcement officer was shot twice in the back. Thankfully, his ballistic vest absorbed the impact of both bullets, although one managed to penetrate the vest, but did not enter his body. Meanwhile, a man and a woman are in custody.
Theft At Pilot Truck Stop
On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at about 4:00 AM, a black male entered Flying J on HWY 62 and stole merchandise. The same male left and went to Pilot on IH-10 and stole merchandise there. The black male suspect wore a black hoodie with Nike written on the front in white font, black pants, and white shoes. The suspect left the scene in a white SUV. Please contact the Orange Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409)883-1095 if you can identify or have any information about the suspect.
Accident involving box truck damages Beaumont neighborhood, resident wants to know who is paying for repairs
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont woman is wondering who will be paying for the damages to her property following an accident involving a box truck Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection of Fannin Street and Dixie Drive. A box truck took out three utility poles while driving in a Beaumont neighborhood after the top of the truck got caught on a low-hanging wire.
Intruder shoots two Newton residents including a teenage girl
NEWTON — Officers with the Newton Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening leaving two people injured. Police Chief Will Jackson said officers were called to a home at 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive on the town's north side shortly after 10:00 pm when it was reported that someone had broken into a house and shot two people.
Beaumont PD arrest two individuals on drug charges during a traffic stop
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Department has arrested Jeffrey Ryan Clark, 26, of Alabama, and Melvin Donald Kidd, 66, of Alabama, on drug charges. Officers found approximately 29 grams of meth and approximately $17,000 cash in the vehicle during a traffic stop. Clark and Kidd were transported and booked into the Jefferson County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, 2nd degree felony.
