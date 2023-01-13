Jordis “Jordie” Hamilton, 82, a lifelong resident of Butler who was well-known and loved in the community, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. She was born in Butler on November 11th, 1940 to the late George and Ellen (Johnston) Ludwig. Jordie was primarily known in Butler for being an active member of Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church for over 40 years, serving multiple roles such as altar server, reader, and Sunday school teacher. She was also known as a former Judo instructor at the Butler YMCA from the 1970s to early 1990s and was a 4th degree black belt in the sport. Jordie played a pivotal role in legitimizing the women’s division in American Judo through her impressive accomplishments at South Hills Judo Club in Pittsburgh, winning multiple international championships and various trophies and medals over several decades. She also put on numerous Judo demonstrations in the late 1960s before WWWF matches, and was affiliated with several professional wrestlers from that time period. To commemorate her many achievements, she was inducted into the Butler Sports Hall of Fame in 1979 as a testament to her hard work and excellence. She is survived by her son, Kim Hamilton. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA, 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

BUTLER, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO