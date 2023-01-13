Read full article on original website
John Maxwell Ferguson, Jr
John Maxwell Ferguson, Jr, 69, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on January 8, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. He was born May 26, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late John Maxwell Ferguson and the late Rayna Lousie (Hertwig) Ferguson. John was a member of the Butler...
Meredith June Daum
Meredith June Daum, 90, of Butler, PA, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. John’s Specialty Care Center in Mars. She was born June 29, 1932 in Washington Township, Westmoreland County, PA, the daughter of the late George Melvin Simpson and Florence (Crooks) Simpson. June was a graduate...
Catherine L. “Catie” Hays
Catherine L. “Catie” Hays, 64, of Karns City, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at her residence. She was born May 7, 1958 in Punxsutawney, PA, the daughter of the late Dale Edwin Yoas and Emogene (Adamson) Yoas Massey. Surviving are her daughter, Amanda (Frank) Farone of Karns...
Jordis “Jordie” Hamilton
Jordis “Jordie” Hamilton, 82, a lifelong resident of Butler who was well-known and loved in the community, passed away on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. She was born in Butler on November 11th, 1940 to the late George and Ellen (Johnston) Ludwig. Jordie was primarily known in Butler for being an active member of Saint Paul’s Roman Catholic Church for over 40 years, serving multiple roles such as altar server, reader, and Sunday school teacher. She was also known as a former Judo instructor at the Butler YMCA from the 1970s to early 1990s and was a 4th degree black belt in the sport. Jordie played a pivotal role in legitimizing the women’s division in American Judo through her impressive accomplishments at South Hills Judo Club in Pittsburgh, winning multiple international championships and various trophies and medals over several decades. She also put on numerous Judo demonstrations in the late 1960s before WWWF matches, and was affiliated with several professional wrestlers from that time period. To commemorate her many achievements, she was inducted into the Butler Sports Hall of Fame in 1979 as a testament to her hard work and excellence. She is survived by her son, Kim Hamilton. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA, 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
William “Bill” McFarland
William “Bill” McFarland, 63, of West Sunbury passed away on Sunday, January 15th, 2023. He was born in Pittsburgh on February 19th, 1959 to Arlene (Rupert) McFarland and the late William McFarland. Bill worked at Advance Auto for more than 20 years. He loved going to car shows, and being Santa for the kids at events and parties for 40 years. William was known for being loving, hardworking, a good husband, and dad. He was the father of Shane McFarland; brother of Ron (Patty) McFarland and Jimmy McFarland. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 34 years, Marian McFarland, who passed away in 2022. Friends and family will be received on Thursday, January 19th, 2023 from 5-8 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA. 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Friday, January 20th in the funeral home, procession and burial will follow.
Linda L. Eury
Linda L. Eury, 80 of Butler passed away on Saturday, January 14th, 2023. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on June 15th, 1942 to the late Glenn and Myra (Snyder) Bell. After high school Linda completed Butler Beauty School and worked as a beautician for a number of years. She was a member of All Saints Parish, St Paul R.C. Church. Linda was known to be an extremely social person, she could talk to anyone. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She would do anything for anyone. She was giving, loving, hardworking, selfless, and extremely generous. She was loved and will be forever missed. Linda was the loving mother of Kirk (Lori) Eury and Rhonda (John Lusk) Sarvey; grandmother of Lisa (Barry) Morrison, Kelly (Jason Perry) Sarvey, Vanessa (Owen) Desch, and Jennifer Sarvey. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Ronald C. Eury; her son in law Carl Sarvey; and her aunt and uncle Cecil (Myrtle) Fleming. Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, January 18th, 2023 from 5-7 PM in the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD. BUTLER, PA 16001, WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Catholic Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home, burial will be held privately.
Slippery Rock And BC3 Return To Class
Students at local colleges are heading back to class for the first day of the spring semester. Slippery Rock University and Butler County Community College welcome students back today. The 14 week semester runs through May 1st for both institutions. Final exams are set for May 2nd through the 8th.
Chamber Mixer Heads To North Country
There’s still time to register for a mixer to be held later this week in Slippery Rock. The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is joining with the Butler County Young Professionals, the Butler Collaborative for Families, and the Slippery Rock Business Association for a January Mixer at North Country Brew Pub Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber Holding First Coffee Connection Event
There’s still time to sign up for an informal local networking event planned for later this week. The Pittsburgh North Regional Chamber will hold their first Connecting Over Coffee event Wednesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Both members as well as non-members are welcome to visit Maxine’s Coffee on...
Michigan Men Charged With Stealing Vehicles
Two men from Michigan are being charged in connection with the thefts of vehicles from local dealerships. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a three-count superseding indictment named 40-year-old Dorale Doyle of Southfield and 39-year-old Ladon Rogers of Allen Park. Between November of 2021 and August of 2022 the...
Art Center Facing Dire Financial Situation
The Associated Artists of Butler County is facing a dire financial situation putting the future of the organization in jeopardy. We spoke with Ann Stockert who is the treasurer at the Art Center and she says the past few years have been challenging with the combination of COVID, operating expenses, and now an issue with the building that have forced the center to close indefinitely.
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty To Drug Charges In Butler
An Ohio man has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug bust that happened in Butler over four years ago. 40-year-old Keith Massey pleaded guilty to two counts of federal narcotic charges earlier this week. According to the Department of Justice, Massey was a known drug dealer from Columbus, Ohio...
Work Set For Greenwood Drive
Greenwood Drive will be shutting down during daylight work hours starting this Friday. Peoples Gas will be doing a gas line replacement project. Butler Township officials say that the road will be open for evening and overnight travel. The work is expected to last through the end of the month.
Furniture Galleries Set To Close
A longtime Butler owned business will be closing its doors. Furniture Galleries in Penn Township announced that they are closing the business this month. The store was founded by the Offstein family in 1961, with its original location on Main Street where the Art Center is currently located. The Offstein...
Mars Looking Into Building Larger Baseball Field
The Mars Area School Board is considering a land swap that could lead to a larger baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from representatives of Kaclik Builders who are planning a residential development project on property adjacent to land owned by the district near Officer Books Drive and Route 228.
Butler County Symphony Director Leaving
The Butler County Symphony will be looking for their next conductor as current Maestro Matthew Kraemer has accepted another position beginning this fall. Kraemer will be the next Music Director of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra in New Orleans starting in September. Kraemer will continue to conduct the Symphony’s three remaining...
No One Injured In Parker Twp. Crash
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred last week in Parker Township. According to state police, 22-year-old Cameron Blair of Parker was traveling on Kittanning Pike just before 5am on Thursday when his pickup struck a telephone pole. Authorities say that Blair, who was wearing a...
New SRU Scholarship To Honor Former Coach
The legacy of a longtime fixture in the county’s athletic community will be honored through a new scholarship. Slippery Rock University has announced the creation of the “Bobby McGraw Memorial Scholarship.” The former women’s basketball coach at Slippery Rock unexpectedly passed away this past July. The...
Gas Prices Continue To Hold Steady
Gas prices have inched up locally but remained stable across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by a penny over the past week to reach $3.75 per gallon.
