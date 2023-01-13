19-year-old Vanessa Blockett was in her Newport News, Virginia home on 13th Street with her two young sons, 2-week-old David, and 2-year-old Frederick, and her mother, Shirley Blockett when a woman showed up at her front door. The woman identified herself as Marie Kelly, a Department of Social Services (DDS) worker, reports The Charley Project.

