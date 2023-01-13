ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roll Call Online

Parties dig in for protracted fight over debt ceiling

Top House Republicans say they want to negotiate spending cuts in exchange for lifting the statutory debt limit, but President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats say they’re not willing to entertain a negotiation. The dynamics provide for initial stalemate as Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen told lawmakers Friday that...
Roll Call Online

Manchin floats fiscal commissions for debt limit bill

As President Joe Biden and most congressional Democrats say they won’t negotiate with Republicans on lifting the debt ceiling, at least one party centrist is willing to work across the aisle to get a deal. Sen. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., said in a Fox Business interview Wednesday from the...
Roll Call Online

In elections, a win is a win. And Republicans won

I remember the day Republicans took back the House in 1994 — after 40 long years in the wilderness of the minority. The force of that victory changed the trajectory of Congress, but for Republicans who had labored under Democratic majority rule for so long, it was more than an exhilarating election win. It was our first taste of what control of the House really means, from having committee chairs to the setting of legislative priorities. For most Republicans, it was an educational experience as much as a partisan success.
Roll Call Online

NIH missing top leadership at start of a divided Congress

The departure of two key public health leaders at the National Institutes of Health has created vacancies some worry could present a hurdle to NIH’s agenda in the new Congress. The Biden administration has yet to nominate a permanent replacement for former NIH Director Francis Collins, who stepped down...

