Georgia State

US News and World Report

Democratic Governor, Leaders Move to Expand Abortion Access

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing abortions after 24 weeks with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers. One of the bills would allow abortion access anytime before...
MAINE STATE
US News and World Report

Marijuana-Linked ER Visits by Seniors Are Rising

MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research out of California finds seniors are being treated in emergency rooms in significantly higher numbers for adverse side effects from cannabis consumption. Researchers from the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) said they studied the issue because they noticed more primary...
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Woman's Body Recovered From Arizona Side of Colorado River

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Tuesday from the Arizona side of the Colorado River, according to Bullhead City police. Police said someone called 911 about 7:30 a.m. and the body was found floating in the lagoon at the Palo Verde Meadows Estates.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ

