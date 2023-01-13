Read full article on original website
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
US News and World Report
Blinken Says He Had No Knowledge of Documents Taken to Penn Biden Center
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday he had no knowledge at the time of any classified documents taken to the Penn Biden Center, after some classified documents from President Joe Biden's time as vice president were discovered at the center. While outside of government,...
US News and World Report
Mexican Mayor Doubles Down on Accusation of Alleged Femicide Cover-Up
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico City's mayor renewed her criticism of a nearby state prosecutor for allegedly covering up the killing of a 27-year-old woman, a day after federal prosecutors issued an expert opinion saying the victim died from a blow to the head and not a result of alcohol intoxication as originally reported.
Drug trial starts for Mexico's former top security official
MEXICO CITY — (AP) — The man who was once Mexico's top security official and in charge of fighting the drug cartels went on trial Tuesday on charges he accepted millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for helping the powerful Sinaloa Cartel move drugs and its members avoid capture.
US News and World Report
Santos to Be Removed From U.S. Congress if He Broke Campaign Finance Laws -Comer
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, will be removed from Congress if found to have broken campaign finance laws, fellow Republican and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said on Sunday. "He's a bad guy," Comer said on CNN's...
US News and World Report
U.S. Justice Department Revises Policies to Coax Companies to Disclose Wrongdoing - Official
(Reuters) -A U.S. Justice Department official on Tuesday said the agency is rolling out new policies aimed at boosting incentives for companies to disclose any misconduct they uncover to authorities. The revisions, which apply to all corporate criminal matters handled by the Justice Department's Criminal Division, give prosecutors additional leeway...
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico's governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank's monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role.
US News and World Report
Former Police Captain Acquitted of Tax Fraud, Sold Firearms
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former police captain in New Hampshire has been acquitted by a jury of filing a false income tax return deriving from profits earned from selling firearms. Michael Wagner, who was with the Salem Police Department, was indicted in 2020, accused of buying 36 assault...
US News and World Report
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report
Russia to Let Some Companies Disregard Foreign Shareholders
(Reuters) - Russia is set to allow some companies to disregard the votes of shareholders from what it regards as "unfriendly" countries when making corporate decisions, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. The decree will apply to companies in the energy, mechanical engineering and trade sectors with...
