BBC
Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'
A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
Activist Malala Yousafzai: Women are being "erased from public life" as Taliban issues education ban
Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai told "CBS Mornings" that she is not shocked that the Taliban banned women and girls from attending universities and from getting higher education in Afghanistan. She said that ever since the Taliban captured power over 15 months ago, conditions for women are getting...
dallasexpress.com
Islamic State Attack on Taliban Kills 20
On Monday, the Islamic State (IS) stated on Telegram that it was behind an attack on Taliban soldiers in Kabul the previous day. The extremist organization claimed that it killed 20 individuals and injured 30 others. While Abdul Nafi Takour, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s Taliban-run interior ministry, did confirm that an explosion occurred outside Kabul’s military airfield on Sunday, he refuted the numbers claimed by IS.
Taliban claims women and girls’ education is only being ‘postponed’ and will be restored
The Taliban has claimed that Afghan women and girls are not permanently banned from attending schools and universities but that their education is being “postponed” till they create a conducive environment for them.“I would like to make it clear that it is not a permanent ban on women’s education, it has been postponed until a conducive environment is created for their education,” the caretaker government’s spokesperson Suhail Shaheen said.He added that the hardline government is working in full swing to achieve the claimed conducive situation “as soon as possible”, reported the South China Morning Post on Monday.The Taliban leaders,...
msn.com
The Taliban woo China as ISIS threat grows
While turning a blind eye to the starving Afghan population, on Jan. 4, a Taliban senior leader professed the group has an "obligation" to protect Chinese nationals looking to invest in the country’s mineral and oil wealth. The comment comes on the heels of a December attack that targeted...
Afghan Taliban use barbed wire fence and armed guards to keep women out of universities
The Taliban rulers of Afghanistan have fenced off at least one university in Kabul with barbed wire and posted armed guards to keep women out, according to several media reports. As the taliban diktat on women’s higher education came into force, video obtained by The Associated Press showed women weeping and consoling each other outside a campus in Kabul.“The Taliban have used barbed wire and armed guards to prevent Afghan women from entering universities. Yet, despite the intimidation, they protest alongside brave Afghan men, demanding women and girls be given their basic rights,” tweeted BBC anchor and correspondent Yalda...
msn.com
msn.com
Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist says
Women in Afghanistan are serving a “life sentence” amid Taliban rule, The Independent’s World Affairs Editor Kim Sengupta believes.He made the comments in October 2021, shortly after witnessing the fall of Kabul.In the months that have followed, women’s rights in Afghanistan have been severely restricted and girls are forbidden to go to school.“People have died and that’s terrible, but there’s also a lot of other people who will be serving a life sentence,” Sengupta said last year.Watch the full episode of The fall of Kabul: Behind The Headlines on Independent TV. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
Isis says ‘martyrdom-seeker’ carried out deadly suicide bombing outside Afghan foreign ministry
A local arm of the Isis militant group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing near Afghanistan’s foreign ministry in capital Kabul that has killed at least 20 people and injured dozens more.Claiming responsibility for the second major attack in the Taliban-run nation, Isis said its group’s member and “martyrdom-seeker” Kheiber al-Qandahari detonated his explosive vest outside the ministry as government employees and guards left through the main gate.The local Isis offshoot, Isil, confirmed the attack in a statement published in its propaganda Amaq news agency.Officials from the caretaker Taliban government said the explosion took place when a Chinese...
Israel accused of trying to ‘topple’ the Palestinian Authority – as it bans public waving of Palestinian flag
Israel’s new far-right government has been accused of trying to “topple” the recognised Palestinian Authority after it announced a slew of new sanctions and banned the waving of Palestinian flags in public. In recent days, Israel has withheld millions of dollars of Palestinian tax revenues, stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and broken up a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing their children’s education. Late on Sunday, Israel’s firebrand security minister banned public displays of the Palestinian flag. It has ignited further concerns about the new government of Benjamin Netanyahu, which is deemed the most religious and hardline cabinet in Israeli history.The Palestinian prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, said the Israeli measures came...
msn.com
Taliban ban on female aid workers poses big dilemma for US
WASHINGTON (AP) — For an idled worker at a Kabul-based aid group, Abaad, that helps abused Afghan women, frightened and often tearful calls are coming in, not only from her clients but also from her female colleagues. A Dec. 24 order from the Taliban barring aid groups from employing...
The Jewish Press
US News and World Report
US News and World Report
Kabul's mannequins, hooded and masked under Taliban rules
Under the Taliban, the mannequins in women’s dress shops across the Afghan capital of Kabul are a haunting sight, their heads cloaked in cloth sacks or wrapped in black plastic bags.The hooded mannequins are one symbol of the Taliban’s puritanical rule over Afghanistan. But in a way, they are also a small show of resistance and creativity by Kabul’s dress merchants. Initially, the Taliban wanted the mannequins to be outright beheaded. Not long after they seized power in August 2021, the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue decreed that all mannequins must be removed from shop windows or their...
US News and World Report
