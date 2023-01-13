Hospital-acquired infections, or nosocomial infections are not usually present when people are admitted to a hospital, or so it has seemed. These infections tend to arise about 48 hours after a patient is admitted to the hospital. They are a serious problem, and data has suggested that as many as 100,000 people died from nosocomial infections every year in the United States alone. They include urinary tract infections (UTIs), hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, infections at surgical sites, and Clostridium difficile infections. But even when institutions use strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols, these infections are still a major problem, and new strains of pathogenic bacteria continue to emerge in hospitals.

