U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
CDC reports a new strain of omicron taking over in the U.S.
A new version of omicron has taken hold in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has raised concerns about another potential wave of Covid cases following the busy holiday travel season. The CDC projected...
CDC investigates possible stroke risk from Pfizer COVID booster in people 65, older
Federal public health authorities are looking into whether Pfizer’s coronavirus booster vaccine causes people 65 years of age and older to have an elevated risk of having a stroke, officials announced this week. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Safety Datalink, a surveillance system...
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
Healthline
Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?
Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Most 'long COVID' symptoms after mild case of virus resolve in about a year: new study
A study out of Israel suggests most people with "long COVID" following a mild case of COVID-19 have their symptoms resolve after a year. Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marc Siegel weighed in.
US News and World Report
CDC Study: Reports of Serious Adverse Events After Updated COVID-19 Booster Shot Among Children Rare
A new review of safety data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found just two incidents of serious adverse events following the nearly 1 million updated COVID-19 booster shots administered to children ages 5-11 since October. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. The study, which was...
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Fox17
CDC, FDA investigate possible link between updated Pfizer vax, stroke risk in 65+
(WXMI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have identified a potential safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Bivalent). The CDC has also emphasized that the data currently suggests...
Food Stamps: Will Latest Public Health Emergency (PHE) Declaration Affect SNAP Benefits?
The latest public health emergency (PHE) went into effect this month (and will stand until April), but SNAP recipients may see a reduction in their monthly benefits shortly, regardless. Emergency...
msn.com
CDC investigating whether Pfizer COVID vaccine increases stroke risk for people over 65
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that a preliminary COVID-19 vaccine “safety signal” has been identified and is investigating whether the Bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine creates an increased risk of ischemic stroke in people 65 and older. In the Friday statement, the CDC said that the...
Americans are spending an extra $371 a month because of inflation
From rent and groceries to utilities, families are paying a lot more every month as they try to keep up with inflation.
mRNA Vaccine Myocarditis is Similar to Broken Heart Syndrome in Young Men, U.S. Autopsy Study Finds
As moreautopsy research gets published in peer-reviewed journals, it is now acknowledged that the relationship between mRNA vaccine and myocarditis (inflamed heart muscles) is causal in nature; that is, mRNA vaccine is capable of causing myocarditis.
US News and World Report
Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources
(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
MedicalXpress
New variant increases the risk of 'longer COVID,' warns expert
Now it's "longer COVID." New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 30% of long COVID sufferers have had symptoms for more than two years. New cases of long COVID are also increasing just as the new "Kraken" XBB1.5 subvariant looks set to sweep the U.K. The latest...
ajmc.com
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
Healthline
Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms
Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Kids under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning faster than any other age group: analysis
Children under 14 are dying of fentanyl poisoning at a faster rate than any other age group, according to a new analysis of CDC data by Families Against Fentanyl.
Healthline
Enterovirus Symptoms: A Comprehensive List
Enterovirus infections often cause no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, they can lead to complications with more serious effects. Children and people with weaker immune systems are most at risk. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses from the Enterovirus genus. “Entero” means intestine, which is how these...
labroots.com
Some Hospital Infections Come From the Patient's Own Bacteria
Hospital-acquired infections, or nosocomial infections are not usually present when people are admitted to a hospital, or so it has seemed. These infections tend to arise about 48 hours after a patient is admitted to the hospital. They are a serious problem, and data has suggested that as many as 100,000 people died from nosocomial infections every year in the United States alone. They include urinary tract infections (UTIs), hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, infections at surgical sites, and Clostridium difficile infections. But even when institutions use strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols, these infections are still a major problem, and new strains of pathogenic bacteria continue to emerge in hospitals.
