ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke

Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
NBC News

CDC reports a new strain of omicron taking over in the U.S.

A new version of omicron has taken hold in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has raised concerns about another potential wave of Covid cases following the busy holiday travel season. The CDC projected...
Healthline

Why Am I Coughing Up White or Clear Balls of Phlegm?

Healthy phlegm is usually clear and runny, but many different health conditions can change the consistency or color. Phlegm, also called sputum, is mucus produced by your lungs that helps protect your airways against germs and irritants. Most conditions that change the color or consistency of your mucus aren’t serious,...
Fox17

CDC, FDA investigate possible link between updated Pfizer vax, stroke risk in 65+

(WXMI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have identified a potential safety concern for ischemic stroke in people ages 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine (Bivalent). The CDC has also emphasized that the data currently suggests...
US News and World Report

Vietnam Lawmakers to Hold Rare Extraordinary Meeting - Sources

(Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed. The meeting of the National Assembly would come as the communist country pursues a "blazing furnace" anti-corruption crackdown...
MedicalXpress

New variant increases the risk of 'longer COVID,' warns expert

Now it's "longer COVID." New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 30% of long COVID sufferers have had symptoms for more than two years. New cases of long COVID are also increasing just as the new "Kraken" XBB1.5 subvariant looks set to sweep the U.K. The latest...
ajmc.com

Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis

A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
Healthline

Fentanyl Myths vs. Facts: How to Recognize Fentanyl Overdose Symptoms

Like other opioids, fentanyl can suppress breathing and lead to unconsciousness or death. However, there are many myths about how fentanyl overdose happens. We’ve heard extensive coverage about the danger of illegal fentanyl use over the past few years in the United States — including the role that fentanyl has played in the rising drug overdose epidemic.
Healthline

Enterovirus Symptoms: A Comprehensive List

Enterovirus infections often cause no symptoms or mild flu-like symptoms. In rare cases, they can lead to complications with more serious effects. Children and people with weaker immune systems are most at risk. Enteroviruses are a group of viruses from the Enterovirus genus. “Entero” means intestine, which is how these...
labroots.com

Some Hospital Infections Come From the Patient's Own Bacteria

Hospital-acquired infections, or nosocomial infections are not usually present when people are admitted to a hospital, or so it has seemed. These infections tend to arise about 48 hours after a patient is admitted to the hospital. They are a serious problem, and data has suggested that as many as 100,000 people died from nosocomial infections every year in the United States alone. They include urinary tract infections (UTIs), hospital-acquired pneumonia, ventilator-associated pneumonia, infections at surgical sites, and Clostridium difficile infections. But even when institutions use strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols, these infections are still a major problem, and new strains of pathogenic bacteria continue to emerge in hospitals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy