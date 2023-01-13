Russia’s Wagner Group has resorted to placing ads on freight exchange websites in search of drivers to transport the private mercenary group’s war dead, according to a new report. The media company Ostorozhno, Novosti reports that a company in Russia’s Rostov region is acting as an intermediary to get the bodies back to the Moscow area. “Weight–6 tons, volume–82 cubic meters. Cargo 200,” one ad reportedly says, using a military term that refers to body bags of those killed in war. The ad notes that the bodies need to be driven from Rostov-on-Don to Balashikha, a city outside Moscow, and that drivers will be rewarded with $885 in cash. A representative for the company acting as the middleman was quoted as saying that new coffins appear for transportation “almost every day, unfortunately.” “This is probably some kind of defense order. These are Wagnerites,” the company said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

4 DAYS AGO