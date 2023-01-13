Read full article on original website
Scientists propose converting abandoned mines into gravity batteries
There is no doubt that renewable energy sources are the future. They're available in all countries, but their potential is yet to be fully harnessed. According to The International Renewable Energy Agency, 90 percent of the world's electricity should come from renewable energy by 2050. Now, sources like sunshine and...
Russia’s Shadow Army Puts Out Ads for Drivers to Collect Dead
Russia’s Wagner Group has resorted to placing ads on freight exchange websites in search of drivers to transport the private mercenary group’s war dead, according to a new report. The media company Ostorozhno, Novosti reports that a company in Russia’s Rostov region is acting as an intermediary to get the bodies back to the Moscow area. “Weight–6 tons, volume–82 cubic meters. Cargo 200,” one ad reportedly says, using a military term that refers to body bags of those killed in war. The ad notes that the bodies need to be driven from Rostov-on-Don to Balashikha, a city outside Moscow, and that drivers will be rewarded with $885 in cash. A representative for the company acting as the middleman was quoted as saying that new coffins appear for transportation “almost every day, unfortunately.” “This is probably some kind of defense order. These are Wagnerites,” the company said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Pakistan's economy grinding to a halt as dollars dry up
Thousands of containers packed with essential food items, raw materials and medical equipment have been held up at Pakistan's Karachi port as the country grapples with a desperate foreign exchange crisis. A shortage of crucial dollars has left banks refusing to issue new letters of credit for importers, hitting an...
Videos Show Deadly Fight Between Workers at Metal Plant
Several dozen workers were arrested in the aftermath, Indonesian authorities said.
Colombia president asks to stop arrest of narco sought by US
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s president is seeking to suspend arrest orders against some of the country’s biggest criminal suspects, including at least one individual wanted in the U.S. on narcotics charges, as part of an ambitious plan to dismantle armed groups that have long dominated the countryside.
Video: Explosion Breaks Chinese Tanker in Two
Chinese media is carrying a video of a search and rescue operation off the northern coast that is getting wide play on social media. The domestic tanker was torn apart by an explosion splitting the vessel in two just forward of the accommodation block. SAR officials are reporting that two crew members are missing but that 15 were successfully evacuated from the ship.
Pakistan Seeks Change to U.S. World Finance Control as Cuba Leads U.N. Bloc
"As far as global governance ... the greatest structural issue is the control of the international financial system by the United States," Munir Akram said.
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
Gas boilers should be banned within a decade, says major review of Sunak climate plans
New gas boilers should be banned within a decade while the installation of heat pumps must be “turbo-charged”, according to a new government review of the UK’s net zero plans.The review, carried out by leading green Tory MP Chris Skidmore and published on Friday, says that the national transition to net zero carbon emissions – including replacing boilers and buying electric cars – will cost households £4,000 to £6,000 on average up to 2040, with savings possible only after that.The review recommends the target for phasing out gas boilers be set at 2033 – two years earlier than currently...
Germany's Defense Minister Resigns Amid Ukraine Criticism
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s much-criticized defense minister announced her resignation Monday following a series of missteps while her department steers the massive project of modernizing the country’s military and oversees expanding weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Christine Lambrecht said in a written statement that she had submitted her...
Repaired German Leopard Tanks for Ukraine Ready in 2024 at Earliest, Armsmaker Says
BERLIN (Reuters) -German armsmaker Rheinmetall could deliver repaired Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in 2024 at the earliest and would need a confirmed order to begin repairs, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Bild newspaper on Sunday. Germany announced earlier this month that it would provide Ukraine...
China’s hidden hold on the West’s national security supply chain
A key lesson learned from the COVID pandemic is how important the international supply chain is to national security. Whether it was personal protective equipment (PPE) for the health care system, or microchips for car production, or the food system, shortages from suppliers abroad led to widespread disruption across the U.S. and its Western allies.…
Spain to Extradite Doctor to Uruguay Over Torture in Dictatorship Years
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's High Court has approved the extradition to Uruguay of a doctor accused of helping the military torture dissidents during the right-wing military dictatorship in the 1970s, the court said on Monday. The extradition had been requested by a Montevideo court based on the testimony of eight...
Iranian hardliners urge revenge on UK after Alireza Akbari’s execution
Newspaper editor calls for UK agents to be named, despite zero evidence British-Iranian dual national was a spy
Ghana Extends Domestic Debt Exchange Deadline for Third Time
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has again extended the deadline to register for its domestic debt exchange, this time to Jan. 31, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said on Monday. The crisis-hit nation launched the debt swap plan at the start of December, days before clinching a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion rescue package.
Davos 2023: DP World Forecasts Further Freight Rate Fall as Demand Slows
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) -DP World expects freight rates to drop by a further 15% to 20% in 2023, with the worst still to come as demand slows, the Dubai-based global logistics company's deputy chief executive and chief financial officer Yuvraj Narayan told Reuters. Narayan said the first signs of a...
Canada And Mexico Win Auto Trade Dispute Against U.S.
A dispute panel has sided with Canada and Mexico in their dispute with the U.S. over rules to calculate the regional content for vehicles under the U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA). In late 2019, the new trade deal conceived under the leadership of President Donald Trump passed a vote in...
Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
Ukraine Says Apartment Block in Dnipro Badly Damaged in Russian Missile Attack
KYIV (Reuters) - An apartment block in the east-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Saturday and people were trapped under the rubble, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office. "They (Russians) are just inhumans. At least one stairwell is...
Norway naval officer denies negligence in oil tanker collision
OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - A Norwegian naval officer on Monday denied negligence leading up to the 2018 collision between a warship he commanded and an oil tanker in which the military vessel sank.
