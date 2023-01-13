ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dana Altman says lineup changes are coming following Oregon's blowout loss to ASU

By Jarrid Denney
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uRaHL_0kDvLnND00
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Oregon head coach Dana Altman didn’t mince words on Thursday following his team’s disastrous home loss to Arizona State.

“We’re gonna shake some things up — give some guys some opportunities,” Altman said. “Cut the minutes of some guys that we’ve been giving a lot of opportunities to.”

That declaration came 30 minutes after a listless performance resulted in the Ducks being steamrolled, 90-73, on their home floor.

Oregon lacked defensive intensity from the get-go and surrendered a barrage of three-pointers to an Arizona State team that entered the week shooting at a 30% clip from downtown.

Altman said his team got beat in “every facet of the game” but took particular issue with his players’ reluctance to contest shots inside and get their hands in passing lanes.

It was as frustrated as Altman has ever sounded during his 13-year tenure with the program.

“Really disappointed, obviously,” Altman said. “I know our fans are. They should be. That’s not what you expect from our ball team and our program. It’s very concerning.”

With 14 games remaining in the regular season, Oregon finds itself at a fork in the road. The Ducks are 9-8 on the year and 3-3 in Pac-12 play. They sit at No. 76 in Friday’s updated NET rankings — one spot behind the Utah Valley squad that upset them at home on Dec. 20.

At this point, their resume is nowhere near polished enough to garner an NCAA tournament bid.

Something has to change in order for Oregon to get its season back on track. According to Altman, those changes could come as soon as Saturday’s home showdown with No. 9 Arizona.

While he didn’t cite players by name, Altman made it abundantly clear that some players will see their roles reduced.

During the second half on Thursday, when the game was already far out of reach, Altman tinkered with some new lineups. He deployed a 1-3-1 defense that featured 7-foot sophomore Nate Bittle at the top of the zone. He played freshman center Kel’el Ware for 12 minutes in the second half and gave just six minutes to senior starter Quincy Guerrier during the same stretch.

“We’ve gotta try some different things. We can’t keep doing the same thing,” Altman said. “We stayed with the same lineup and then tried to give some guys some chances. I thought Nate gave us some activity. … Kel’el wasn’t as active as I would like to see him, but I thought Nate did some good things. (Lok Wur) did a few good things in his minutes with the 1-3-1 that we needed.

“We’re gonna have to evaluate a lot of things here. But our activity definitely has got to improve.”

Oregon does not have a true rotation at this point, Altman notes, because injuries have made it impossible to establish one. Thursday marked the first appearance since Nov. 20 for junior guard Keeshawn Barthelemy. Senior guard Jermaine Couisnard, sophomore guard Brennan Rigsby, and Bittle have also missed significant time due to injuries.

Couisnard and Bittle returned to the lineup last week, and Oregon appeared to take a step in the right direction when it nabbed a gritty road win over first-place Utah.

But as has been the case far too often this season, the Ducks reverted back to some poor habits on Thursday and simply weren’t competitive.

So, as Altman bluntly stated during Thursday’s presser, players are going to be made accountable for their minutes.

“I’m not saying that’s gonna work,” Altman said. “If I thought they were better going into the game, I would have played them.

“But, we can’t keep doing the same thing. So we’re going to change things up.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lebanon-Express

Rueck, von Oelhoffen on loss to Huskies

OSU women's basketball: Beavers' defense was no match for the Huskies. The first quarter of Sunday’s Pac-12 Conference women’s basketball game between Oregon State and Washington was a shooting exhibition.
CORVALLIS, OR
arizonasuntimes.com

New Goldwater Institute Report Finds Majority of Arizona Public University Faculty Hires Must Support Progressive Ideologies

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) released a report Tuesday detailing a potentially alarming aspect of some public state university’s hiring processes, requiring faculty to pledge support for progressive ideologies. “Universities should be safe havens for free expression, but in Arizona and across the country, progressives are using diversity statement...
ARIZONA STATE
studyfinds.org

Best Things To Do In Phoenix, Arizona: Top 5 Activities Most Recommended By Travel Experts

If traveling is on your to-do list in the new year, one place worth exploring is Phoenix, Arizona. The city provides the perfect blend of urban life tucked inside a postcard-like exhibit of Mother Nature at her finest. Whether you’re in town for the Super Bowl or hoping to hike one of the country’s most beautiful parks, there’s lots to do. That’s why we went searching for the consensus best things to do in Phoenix, according to travel experts.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers share photos and videos of record rain and snowfall around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Almost all of Arizona is still under First Alert Weather Days until at least Tuesday. If you’ve braved the cold to capture some weather photos or videos of rain or snow, we’d love to see them! It’s easy to share them with this link. You can also easily upload photos and videos of any size with Arizona’s Family First Alert Weather mobile app. You may even see your pictures or videos on Arizona’s Family news on 3TV and CBS 5!
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona bond and override elections lead to disparities in school funding

ARIZONA, USA — Educators roundly agree the property value of a school district should not determine a child’s quality of education. But new numbers released to 12 News reveal how local bonds and overrides create disparities across Arizona. Bonds and Overrides are local, voter-approved property tax increases. They...
ARIZONA STATE
travellemming.com

8 Best Phoenix Neighborhoods (for 2023)

Planning to move to or visit Phoenix? I’m here to fill you in on the best Phoenix neighborhoods. This guide overviews the pros and cons of 8 communities in Phoenix. I share insights about each neighborhood’s entertainment, schools, safety, and general residents. Find ideal neighborhoods for young professionals, families, retirees, and everyone in between.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Federal American Grill opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Federal American Grill, a new concept to Arizona focused on genuine service, a relaxed atmosphere, scratch cooking and a whiskey selection with more than 500 options, will open in the Scottsdale 101 shopping center this month with brunch, lunch and dinner menus. The fun, relaxed environment focuses solely on guests’...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Roads close around Arizona as storms pummel high country, Valley

PHOENIX — For the second time in the new year, the Valley and much of the high country were pounded with rain and snow, respectively, causing road closures around the state. Flagstaff Airport recorded 17.7 inches of snow as of 8:40 p.m. while Arizona Snowbowl recorded over 15 inches of snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service of Flagstaff.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Mike Broomhead, Talk Radio Host

A typical day in my life includes… Radio, gym, meetings, the occasional tv news hit, and any other spare time is usually filled with the various work I have with non-profits around the Valley. I was born… In Cleveland, Ohio. Raised in Ft. Myers, Florida. My favorite thing...
PHOENIX, AZ
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
82K+
Followers
98K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy