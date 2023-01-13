Read full article on original website
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
cbs2iowa.com
Man arrested after Pedestrian Mall shooting
Iowa City — A man has been arrested for firing shots at the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City Saturday. Dante Yance, 29, was arrested shortly after the shooting and faces multiple charges including; trafficking stolen weapons, going armed with intent and assault with a deadly weapon. Police say Yance...
KCRG.com
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.
KBUR
Drivers die in two separate crashes with DOT trucks less than two hours apart
Ames, IA- Iowa Department of Transportation trucks were involved in two separate fatal crashes on Thursday. Radio Iowa reports that state troopers say the first incident, about 1 PM, involved a state DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder of Interstate 80 in Iowa County doing maintenance work.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa County Sheriff: No injuries reported following tornado
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa — There have been no reports of anyone getting injured after an EF-1 tornado touched down northeast of Williamsburg, the Iowa County Sheriff says. Sheriff Robert Rotter says a semi truck and a vehicle were blown off Interstate 80. There were also reports of downed power...
iheart.com
Marion Police Investigate a Death in The City
On January 12, 2023, at 11:04 a.m., officers from the Marion Police Department were dispatched to 436 Thompson Street in the City of Marion for a report of deceased person. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Teresa E. Gibson deceased. The cause of death is still being investigated and the victim has been sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa woman dies after head-on crash in Cedar County
DURANT, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa woman is dead after a head-on crash with a FedEx truck in Cedar County. The crash happened on Saturday, January 14th, shortly after 3 am on I-80 near Durant. A car was driving eastbound on I-80 and a Fedex truck was...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect in teen’s stabbing jailed
A 20-year-old woman sought in connection with the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in December 2022 is now in custody in Scott County Jail. According to a Dec. 8, 2022, news release, the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division obtained an arrest warrant for Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, for two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery with bond set at $250,000.
KCRG.com
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Intruder Shot Dead in Monticello Home Invasion
An intruder was shot dead after breaking into a Monticello home early Wednesday morning. Monticello Police say shortly before 2 am, the Jones County Dispatch Center received a 911 call from the resident of 309 South Sycamore Street in Monticello, who reported a break-in in progress at their home. A police officer was dispatched to the scene.
KCRG.com
No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave. Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had...
KCRG.com
Increase in firearms being stolen from vehicles
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department says the number of guns stolen from vehicles has gone up over the last five years. Newly released data shows police were called 58 times for weapons being stolen from vehicles. “I think you’re an idiot for storing it in...
cbs2iowa.com
One dies due to semi crash in Marion
MARION, Iowa — Marion Police and Fire Departments, along with area ambulance services, responded to a fatal accident in Marion on Wednesday. At 2:16 p.m., Marion emergency crews received a call for a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 100 and East Post Rd. A semi was driving...
cbs2iowa.com
OPERATION QUICKFIND
MARION, Iowa — The Marion Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Aaron Warren. The 18-year-old was last seen in the 1727 Mary Drive, around 7:21 on Sunday morning. Aaron is 5 feet 5 inches tall, around 140 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a...
