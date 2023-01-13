IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.

